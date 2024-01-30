AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
Rain expected in hilly areas next week

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: Some 100 mm rain is expected in hilly areas until 5thof Feb, followed by the advent of pleasant weather in plain areas by the 2nd week of Feb, when maximum temperature is likely to rise to 22C, said sources in the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to them, the ongoing westerly system, which entered the country at the weekend, will continue to prevail until 5th of February in the hilly areas of the country.

“An impressive amount of rain and snowfall is expected in the hilly areas,” they added. The sources said the area of Neelum Valley is likely to receive 94 millimetre (mm) rain, followed by 86 mm in Muzaffarabad, and 83 mm in Haitian, besides 42 mm in Islamabad ahead.

It may be noted that the seasonal forecast issued by the PMD, covering the period from December until February-end, had suggested above normal rains. However, there was a complete dry spell throughout the month of December and January.

A thick fog sheet continued to cover the country and weak westerly systems failed to break dry spell until the end of January when the westerly system met the expectations.

Lahore rain PMD lahore rain

