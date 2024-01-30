AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Maldives parliament rejects three cabinet members after brawl

AFP Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

MALÉ (Maldives): Maldivian lawmakers voted against the appointment of three cabinet members on Monday after an unprecedented parliamentary punch-up over the ratification of the posts left at least one MP seriously injured.

Ruling party legislators attempted to block a vote by the main opposition — who with their allies hold the majority in parliament — on the new 22-member cabinet appointed by recently-elected President Mohamed Muizzu.

Videos shared on social media showed at least one MP bleeding from the neck after being caught up in a violent scrum inside the chamber on Sunday night, leading to the temporary suspension of sittings.

Legislators were seen yanking off microphones and using plastic trumpets to disrupt proceedings in chaotic scenes in the tiny Indian Ocean archipelago, otherwise better known for its luxury tourism.

