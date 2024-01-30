Maldives parliament rejects three cabinet members after brawl

MALÉ (Maldives): Maldivian lawmakers voted against the appointment of three cabinet members on Monday after an unprecedented parliamentary punch-up over the ratification of the posts left at least one MP seriously injured.

Ruling party legislators attempted to block a vote by the main opposition — who with their allies hold the majority in parliament — on the new 22-member cabinet appointed by recently-elected President Mohamed Muizzu.

Videos shared on social media showed at least one MP bleeding from the neck after being caught up in a violent scrum inside the chamber on Sunday night, leading to the temporary suspension of sittings.

Legislators were seen yanking off microphones and using plastic trumpets to disrupt proceedings in chaotic scenes in the tiny Indian Ocean archipelago, otherwise better known for its luxury tourism.