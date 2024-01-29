AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans hit 2-year lows as South American crop outlook improves

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 07:03pm

HAMBURG: Chicago soybeans fell to their lowest in just over two years on Monday as more beneficial rain forecast in key producers Brazil and Argentina raised expectations of plentiful world supplies.

Corn also fell on the improving South American crop expectations. Wheat dropped in slack demand with few international purchase tenders issued, while Argentine wheat was approved for sale in China.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most active soybeans were down 0.7% to $12.00-1/4 a bushel at 1218 GMT after earlier touching $11.98, their lowest since November 2021.

Soybeans set for weekly gain on short-covering, LatAm supplies weigh

Corn was down 0.9% at $4.42 a bushel, remaining near three-year lows hit on Jan. 18 following recent crop-boosting rain in Brazil. Wheat was down 1.6% to $5.90-1/4 a bushel.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange last week raised its estimate of Argentina’s soybean and corn crops after helpful rain.

“Soybeans and corn are being pushed down today by favourable crop weather in South America, with rain forecast this week in both Brazil and Argentina,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

“Fear about weather in South America has gone which in turn leads to worry about lack of demand for U.S. soybeans and corn. Should soybean demand from China return in the near future, this is likely to be met with Brazilian supplies.”

Only relatively small wheat tenders from Jordan and South Korea have been issued so far on Monday, with the biggest Middle Eastern and North African importers absent.

China has also approved Argentine wheat imports for the first time.

“Low demand is depressing wheat, with the week starting with only few international purchase tenders in the market,” Ammermann said.

“China’s approval of Argentine wheat is a bearish factor for both U.S. and European wheat as it will create more competition in the Chinese market, which both U.S. and EU exporters want.”

Chicago soybeans

Soybeans hit 2-year lows as South American crop outlook improves

KSE-100 slides to one-month low after falling 1.63% ahead of monetary policy announcement

Rupee slips lower, settles at 279.64 against US dollar

Govt announces 3% incentive for local handset manufacturers: Dr Saif

Iran, Pakistan will not provide terrorists any opportunity to endanger ‘common security’: Iranian FM

COAS says Pakistan, Iran will not allow 'spoilers to drive wedge' between brotherly nations

Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs37.51bn in 1HFY24

Oil climbs as Middle East tensions fester

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Johnson & Phillips Pakistan to delist from PSX

Iran says it has no link to drone strike in Jordan that killed US soldiers

Read more stories