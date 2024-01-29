AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Latam stocks advance, weak copper prices drag currencies of Chile, Peru

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

BRASILIA: Most Latin American stocks gained on Friday as data pointing to a downward trend in US inflation helped sentiment towards riskier assets while lower copper prices weighed on the currencies of Chile and Peru.

MSCI’s index for Latin American stocks rose 0.5% by 1507 GMT and was set for its first weekly gain in four. A gauge of currencies edged up 0.1%, on track for a marginal weekly advance.

The safe-haven dollar dipped after a report showed US price pressures moderated in December, likely allowing the Fed to begin rate cuts by the middle of this year.

Latin American assets have been on shaky grounds in recent weeks as investors pushed back expectations of US rate cuts from March to May due to economic resilience and hawkish comments from policymakers.

With many Latam countries having started an easing cycle, there are concerns that the returns on regional currencies could become less attractive, though some analysts see room for upside ahead.

“The recent repricing of market expectations on the Fed easing cycle beginning in May rather than March has cleaned up positioning and made LatAm markets more appealing,” Societe Generale strategists said in a note, adding the dollar is likely to weaken ahead.

“Overall, we keep our stance of a buy on dips when volatility increases as we believe LatAm’s favourable fundamentals and technicals should keep the region’s FX and rates attractive.”

Chile’s peso dropped 1% while the Peruvian sol also weakened to 3.7809 per dollar, hurt by a dip in the prices of copper. Both countries are major exporters of the red metal.

Also weighing on the peso were expectations of a 100 basis points rate cut by Chile’s central bank next week.

The Brazilian real edged up 0.1% in choppy trade after data showed domestic inflation came in well below market expectations, boosting bets of another 50 basis points rate cut at the central bank’s meeting next week.

The Bovespa index gained 0.4%. Brazilian airline Gol dropped 12.1%, a day after it filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

The Mexican peso and the Colombian peso were up 0.1% each.

Equities in Chile and Mexico added 1.0% and 0.4% respectively. Argentina’s MerVal index dropped 2.5%.

