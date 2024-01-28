AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Ogra says no decision so far on tariff hike requests

Wasim Iqbal Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), on Saturday, stated that it had yet to take decision on gas tariff increase, requested by both gas companies- Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for current fiscal year 2023-24.

The oil and gas regulator stated that it has not recommended any such price revision for gas utility companies as yet.

The government has committed with IMF to raise the gas prices by February 18 as per amendment in Ogra Ordinance which bound government to announce and implement OGRA recommended gas price in 40 days.

Petrol pumps, storage facilities: OMAP urges Ogra to implement safety standards

The Ogra held two public hearings in December 2023 on petitions filed by both companies for revenue requirements.

Some news circulating in media claiming that Ogra has recommended a substantial 41 per cent increase in gas prices, awaiting government approval for implementation next month. This follows a staggering up to 193 per cent and 112 per cent in last calendar year.

The recent tariff restructuring, effective since November classifies domestic consumers into two groups: non-protected and protected. Non-protected consumers will be those with an average consumption of 91 cubic meters. Those using less than 90 cubic meters fall under the protected category.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

