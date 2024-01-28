Ogra says no decision so far on tariff hike requests

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), on Saturday, stated that it had yet to take decision on gas tariff increase, requested by both gas companies- Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for current fiscal year 2023-24.

The oil and gas regulator stated that it has not recommended any such price revision for gas utility companies as yet.

The government has committed with IMF to raise the gas prices by February 18 as per amendment in Ogra Ordinance which bound government to announce and implement OGRA recommended gas price in 40 days.

The Ogra held two public hearings in December 2023 on petitions filed by both companies for revenue requirements.

Some news circulating in media claiming that Ogra has recommended a substantial 41 per cent increase in gas prices, awaiting government approval for implementation next month. This follows a staggering up to 193 per cent and 112 per cent in last calendar year.

The recent tariff restructuring, effective since November classifies domestic consumers into two groups: non-protected and protected. Non-protected consumers will be those with an average consumption of 91 cubic meters. Those using less than 90 cubic meters fall under the protected category.

