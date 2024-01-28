‘Not in bitter mood today,’ says a beaming Nawaz as he unveils party’s manifesto

LAHORE: With focus on economic revival and changing lives by bringing ease in the lives of the people, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saturday unveiled its Election Manifesto 2024, which promises development of the youth, job creation, promotion of small and medium enterprises; boosting the agriculture and IT sectors through various incentives and above all uniting the nation.

The PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday launched the party manifesto at a ceremony held at the PML-N Secretariat at Model Town Saturday.

Among others, Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Pervaiz Rashid, Irfan Siddiqui and others were present on the occasion.

The PML-N manifesto envisages six percent economic growth, generating employment, focus on women empowerment, improved relations with neighbouring countries, setting up five IT cities, promotion of agriculture sector, supremacy of the parliament, development initiatives and steps for the betterment of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz described the national economy as the most important aspect of the PML-N manifesto. “Pakistan was facing tough challenges with the economy being the biggest,” he said, adding: “Had the process of reforms initiated by the PML-N since its first government was not stopped, the country would have distinguished status in the comity of nations today,” he said.

“We only want service to the people and uplift of the country as a dignified nation,” he said.

He said the PML-N’s manifesto has been prepared with great efforts and would be fully implemented, if the party is voted to power. Terming it as a strange coincidence that despite him being ousted as the prime minister in 2017 and political vendetta against the PML-N, his party members are once again preparing to contest elections and they are presenting their manifesto. He made it clear that he does not intend to express his grievances nor is in a mood to complain today.

Highlighting the PML-N’s previous tenures, Nawaz said there was no inflation, and cheap electricity was made available for the people after great efforts. “If voted to power, the PML-N would ensure cheap electricity and speedy development,” he said.

Nawaz disclosed that Shehbaz Sharif was ready to step down soon after forming the government in 2022, but decided against the planned move after the PTI chairman gave an ultimatum. We decided not to accept any pressure, he said, adding: “The PML-N paid the price by sacrificing the political capital for standing up for Pakistan.”

He also talked about the Charter of Democracy signed with late PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto. He said the PML-N had serious differences with the PPP during its 2008-13 tenure, but he rejected the advice of leading the long march towards Islamabad instead of ending it in Gujranwala as the struggle was meant for only the judges’ restoration. He said the advice for throwing the PPP government through protest campaign was presented again and again; however, the PML-N stood by democratic principles and Charter of Democracy.

Nawaz also mentioned his visit to Bani Gala for developing political understanding.

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said the party manifesto had three points, i.e., focus on human resource development for the youth through job creation and small and medium enterprises; boosting the agriculture sector through various incentives and uniting the nation.

He added that Nawaz Sharif had never promised in 2013 to end 20-hour of daily power outage but he ensured ending of load shedding within three years despite the sit-ins and other challenges.

Shehbaz made it clear that Nawaz Sharif’s election manifesto was about uniting people. He said a special body will be established to ensure the effective implementation of the manifesto.

The PML-N Manifesto Committee Chairman Senator Irfan Siddiqui said there is nothing in the manifesto that the PML-N will not be able to accomplish when it comes to power. The PML-N supremo had directed the committee not to include anything in the manifesto that the party cannot fulfil in the future, he said, adding: “Nawaz Sharif had forbidden the panel from showing false dreams in the manifesto.”

He said about 32 committees were formed to draft the manifesto, which also includes the party’s past performance.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the manifesto was a foundation for making Pakistan one of the strongest economies by 2047 – exactly 100 years after independence.

Moreover, the PML-N manifesto envisages bringing down inflation in the 4%-6% range. This level of inflation would not only provide huge relief to the consumers but also enable provision of capital at affordable rates to entrepreneurs for both green field and brown field projects.

The manifesto says our target is to achieve a per capita income of $2000 by the end of the year 2029, based on achieving higher growth and stability in the exchange rate

