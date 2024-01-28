Pakistan, Marshal Islands establish formal diplomatic ties

AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Marshall Islands established formal diplomatic ties on Saturday. Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram and his counterpart from the Marshall Islands, Ambassador Amatlain Elizabeth Kabua signed a joint communiquÃ© to forge a formal diplomatic relations between the two countries, said a statement of the Pakistanâ€™s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, which was also released here to the media.

The signing ceremony, held at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, was attended by the diplomats of the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Munir Akram termed the establishment of formal diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the Marshall Islands as â€œauspicious occasionâ€. He said that the absence of formal relations, however, did not prevent both the countries from cooperating on several matters of vital importance in the United Nations.

Ambassador Akram said that Pakistan considered the Marshall Islands as an important country in the Asia-Pacific region. He said that both friendly countries played a leading role in the establishment of the landmark Loss and Damage Fund as well as its operationalization at COP28.

The Pakistan Permanent Representative said that the establishment of the formal bilateral relations would open up more avenues to deepen the cooperation.

In her remarks, Ambassador Amatlian Elizabeth Kabua said that she was privileged to be representing her country for the formal start of a journey of friendship and partnership with Pakistan. She said that her Mission had excellent understanding with the Pakistan Mission, which was visible from the commonality of positions both countries took on several issues such as climate change and UN Security Council reform.

The Ambassador said that she was eager to work with Ambassador Munir Akram to further deepen the bond of friendship. She appreciated the Pakistan Permanent Representative for strongly supporting the small Island nations at the United Nations. She said that her country was open to cooperation in all the fields.

