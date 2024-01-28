AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-28

Governor approves initiatives for improving governance

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2024 02:43am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, chaired the meeting of the consortium on improving governance and finance in the universities at Governor House Lahore and gave final approval to various initiatives.

In the meeting, vice-chancellor University of Education Lahore, Prof. Muhammad Alam Saeed, Convenor Consortium Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, Director Punjab Higher Education Lahore Nauman Maqbool, Prof. Mansha Faculty Member University of Education were present.

According to the details, Governor as chancellor gave the final approval of various measures in the light of the final recommendations presented by the consortium members in the meeting.

These measures include unique and important initiatives such as mandatory training of university teachers, improvement of financial affairs within universities, improving the efficiency of the syndicate and senate, setting the minimum educational level of the syndicate members. Furthermore, in the context of the drastic cut in the funding of the universities since 2018 by the federal government, the instruction to the Punjab government to provide sufficient funds to the universities is also included.

In light of these recommendations, the governor has directed to make the training of teachers recruited in all the universities of Punjab mandatory. He said that in addition to improving the quality of education at universities, special attention should be paid towards the character building of students. He emphasized that there will be no compromise on the good governance in universities. The governor, as chancellor, had formed consortiums on seven important areas one year and half a year ago.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Governor approves initiatives for improving governance

Commonwealth observers to monitor Feb 8 elections

IK, Qureshi express no-confidence in state defence lawyers

Ogra says no decision so far on tariff hike requests

FO in touch with Iran

Profits arising from CDC, CSC, THC connected to operations of ships in international traffic: SC

Govt lacks space to pay pending ST refunds: FTO

‘Not in bitter mood today,’ says a beaming Nawaz as he unveils party’s manifesto

Malicious campaign against judges: FIA summons 47 journalists, YouTubers

Weary of Bilawal’s accusations, Shehbaz hits back with aggressive stance

Feb 5 declared public holiday

Read more stories