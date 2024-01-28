Governor approves initiatives for improving governance

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, chaired the meeting of the consortium on improving governance and finance in the universities at Governor House Lahore and gave final approval to various initiatives.

In the meeting, vice-chancellor University of Education Lahore, Prof. Muhammad Alam Saeed, Convenor Consortium Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, Director Punjab Higher Education Lahore Nauman Maqbool, Prof. Mansha Faculty Member University of Education were present.

According to the details, Governor as chancellor gave the final approval of various measures in the light of the final recommendations presented by the consortium members in the meeting.

These measures include unique and important initiatives such as mandatory training of university teachers, improvement of financial affairs within universities, improving the efficiency of the syndicate and senate, setting the minimum educational level of the syndicate members. Furthermore, in the context of the drastic cut in the funding of the universities since 2018 by the federal government, the instruction to the Punjab government to provide sufficient funds to the universities is also included.

In light of these recommendations, the governor has directed to make the training of teachers recruited in all the universities of Punjab mandatory. He said that in addition to improving the quality of education at universities, special attention should be paid towards the character building of students. He emphasized that there will be no compromise on the good governance in universities. The governor, as chancellor, had formed consortiums on seven important areas one year and half a year ago.

