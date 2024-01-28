FIEDMC chairman visits China, signs MoU with IBI Group

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Muhammad Anas Jan successful visit to China.

FIEDMC Chairman met with heads of various business companies and paid special attention to visit Changzhou furniture city, Alue City and Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) during his visit to Suzhou. He signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Chinese company IBI Group and FIEDMC.

He said that IBI Group will be an important milestone in our collaboration and will take our horizons to new heights. Both parties are excited and hopeful for future cooperation.

Chairman FIEDMC Mian Muhammad Anas Jan highlighted the importance and role of this collaboration with IBI Group. Meanwhile, he especially appreciated the use of green technology for manufacturing by IBI Group.

He said in the conversation that Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) was established in 2004 in Faisalabad, which is one of the major development and management companies of Special Economic Zones in Pakistan. FIEDMC provides the best business environment and other world-class facilities to the industrial sector in the region, which play an important role in the growth and expansion of industries.

Chairman FIEDMC appreciated the key role of manufacturing in economic development, economic prosperity and technological change. He described the immense potential of FIEDMC as the largest economic zone of Pakistan.

He extended a warm welcome to green industries especially electric vehicles (EV’s), plant-based packaging, e-waste recycling and carbon capture and storage technologies on behalf of FIEDMC.

Ideal use of these green technologies will help reduce our carbon footprint and pave the way for a sustainable future. He said that we are excited about the new possibilities created by this collaboration and are ready to promote more sustainable and environment-friendly green technology. He expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of IBI Group and expressed the expectation of success and mutual benefit from this cooperation.

Industrial Park (SIP) belongs to Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province. Located east of Suzhou City, it was approved by the State Council of the People’s Republic of China in February 1994 as an Economic and Technological Development Zone, and was launched in May 1994. It covers an area of 278 square kilometers, of which 80 square kilometers is in the China-Singapore operation zone and considered as a successful example of international cooperation.

In addition, the chairman of FIEDMC spoke to the representatives of SIP (Suzhou industrial park) during the ceremony organized on the theme of “(Facing a new future)” on behalf of the IBI team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024