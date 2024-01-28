British Columbia, Punjab to be declared as twin provinces

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a three- member ministerial delegation of Punjab met with the ministerial delegation of British Columbia in the Canadian city of Vancouver and agreed to declare British Columbia and Punjab as twin provinces.

The ministerial delegations reviewed numerous recommendations and proposals for making investments in Punjab. The Punjab’s ministerial delegation put forth various proposals and recommendations on behalf of CM Mohsin Naqvi for the promotion of bilateral relations says a message received here.

The ministerial delegations agreed to further enhance trade, economic relations and contacts between the two provinces. The delegations mulled over enhancing bilateral tourism opportunities between the two provinces.

The British Columbia’s ministerial delegation also assured to send maximum number of Punjab’s skilled labour force to British Columbia. The British Columbia’s ministerial delegation comprised Harry Barry, Rachna Singh and Jagrup Brar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024