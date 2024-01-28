Rotary global leadership hosts press conference to explain objectives

ISLAMABAD: Rotary International leadership hosted a press conference here on Saturday.

Rotary International President Elect 2024-25 Stephanie Urchick, her Aide Thomas Gump and senior Rotary Pakistan leaders, Faiz Kidwai (Rotary International Director), Masrur Scheik (District Governor of Rotary District 3272) and Imran Ghaznavi (AR PIC) addressed the media persons.

Faiz Kidwai spoke about the humanitarian aims of Rotary International, and how the groundbreaking Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages project is engaged at the grassroots level in Pakistan to transform the poorest of communities, bring development to small towns and villages, and empower their residents.

The Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages project is not only providing essentials such as homes and shelters, but has long-term and far-reaching goals, such as infrastructure, education, and health. Water treatment plants, kitchen gardens, and solar-generated electricity has already been brought to these villages.

Trainings to provide vocational and financial management skills are also provided at the Smart Villages in order to foster entrepreneurship and move towards de-urbanization in Pakistan. 20 of these Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages are to be completed by June 2024, after which this project will be expanded all over Pakistan based on the needs of the most deserving communities.

Rotary International President Elect Stephanie Urchick lauded Rotary Pakistan’s humanitarian projects, particularly Smart Villages, and how it encompasses all seven areas of humanitarian focus of Rotary International.

She expressed particular admiration for the efforts of frontline polio workers in Pakistan. “Polio will be gone in Pakistan because of the commitment of polio workers,” she commented.

She spoke about how Rotary International has changed and adapted to the changing times, and how there is a place in Rotary for those with the heart and hands for service.

Tom Gump, similarly, spoke about his admiration for service efforts by Rotary Pakistan, especially regarding sanitation, water treatment plants, and mobile libraries.

Rotary Pakistan leaders also emphasized the importance of youth in Pakistan and how Rotary Pakistan is working to generating leadership and nation-building among youth in Pakistan.

20 villages to be completed by June 2024 and will be expanded all over Pakistan based on the need of the most deserving communities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024