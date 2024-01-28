SAU, Canadian ‘Hoopo’ sign MoU on survey on carbon-neutral villages

HYDERABAD: A MoU was signed between Sindh Agriculture University and the Canadian organisation “Hoopo” for a survey on carbon-neutral villages. While a training program was conducted at Faculty of Crop Protection.

MoU was reached between SAU and Hoopo Inc. organization for research and collaboration on the design of carbon-neutral villages using carbon reduction techniques and human resources.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean of the Crop Protection Faculty, and Dr. Naseer Qureshi, President of Hoopo. The Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fatah Marri, was also present.

The objective of this collaboration is to find solutions to reduce carbon emissions from villages. As part of the agreement, the implementation of a village carbon footprint calculator, in accordance with international standards, is also included.

The agreement encompasses awareness and training programs on carbon reduction for students, faculty, and farmers. While a two-day training workshop on “Carbon Neutral Villages” was organized at Faculty of Crop Protection with the participation of students from various departments.

During the workshop, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fatah Marri emphasized the serious threat of climate change to the agricultural sector and the economic conditions of the people.

Dr. Naseer Qureshi, President of Hoopo, delivered a lecture on the Carbon Neutral Agenda and Farm Carbon Tool Kit, stating that the goal is to balance the amount of carbon dioxide emitted into space by offsetting it with carbon reduction measures, achieving net zero carbon objectives.

Dr. Ghazala Khan discussed the role of plants in carbon neutrality, while Dr. Renooka Thakore, the founder of the Global Sustainable Futures Network in the UK, presented a brief introduction to carbon budgeting, carbon mobilization, carbon literacy, and the capability to adapt to carbon.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Prof. Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Abdul Wahid Solangi, and Dr. Meharunnissa Raees also shared their thoughts, while Vice Chancellor Dr. Fatah Marri awarded shields and certificates to organizers, experts, and successful workshop participants.

