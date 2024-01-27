IDP Pakistan Expands Further, Opens 2 more offices in Lahore DHA and Rawalpindi Saddar

Humayun Bin Akram | Country Director Pakistan , IDP Education Ltd.

A Narrative of IDP Education's Purpose: Empowering Dreams, Enriching Lives.

With great honor and immense pride, I extend heartfelt wishes on behalf of IDP's global network as we acknowledge Australia Day. I would like to use this occasion to reflect upon the rich tapestry of culture, resilience, and innovation that defines the essence of Australia. As a united global community, we recognize the significance of commemorating the diverse heritage and shared values that bind us across continents.

Collectively, we are committed to fostering international collaboration, education, and cultural exchange. Across IDP's global team we embrace the spirit of unity and collaboration, transcending borders to create opportunities for learners worldwide.

While the name IDP Education resonates strongly in the realm of international education, our pride lies in our consistent dedication to helping Pakistani youth and ambitious professionals realize their study abroad aspirations, particularly with top Australian universities.

Allow me the privilege of unfolding the chapters of our compelling story, revealing our rich history, global presence, and the extraordinary services that epitomise our commitment to the bright future of Pakistan.

A Legacy of Excellence: IDP's Global Presence

Headquartered in Melbourne, IDP is an ASX-100 listed company on the Australian stock exchange, and stands as a beacon in international student placement services. For 50 years, we have navigated the educational landscape, facilitating students’ entry into more than 700,000 courses in collaboration with more than 890 esteemed partner institution across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Our commitment to excellence finds expression in our co-ownership of IELTS, a globally recognised English language proficiency test accepted by over 12,000 organisations worldwide. This synergy, combined with our student placement services, positions IDP as a comprehensive solution for students aspiring to international education.

Strategic Acquisitions:

Strengthening Our Commitment

Strategic acquisitions have played a pivotal role in enhancing our offerings. The inclusion of the Hotcourses Group in 2017, a repository of course information and a platform for student engagement, laid the foundation for continued expansion. In 2022, we embraced Intake Education, a leading international student support agency, followed by the recent addition of The Ambassador Platform in May 2023, a UK-based student peer chat service.

Local Commitment, Global Reach: IDP in Pakistan

In Pakistan, IDP has been on an impactful journey since its establishment in 2019. Our commitment extends beyond global expansion to a steadfast dedication to the local educational landscape. Looking forward, our goal is crystal clear: to establish market leadership in both student placement and the IELTS business by 2025.

Over the past four years, IDP Pakistan has significantly broadened its footprint, now operating in six key cities: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Gujrat, and Rawalpindi. The expansion has resulted in the establishment of a total of nine offices, and continued expansion initiatives are currently in progress. This extended reach enables IDP Pakistan to offer a comprehensive range of services, including IELTS tests and support for international student placements, making it a prominent player in the education and IELTS testing landscape.

IDP Pakistan places a strong emphasis on its Student Placement services, providing comprehensive support throughout the academic journey, assisting in the application process, offering expert visa guidance, and delivering Student Essential Services.

The dedicated focus on Student Placement ensures that prospective students receive personalized assistance, enabling them to make informed decisions about their academic pursuits. Whether it's navigating the intricacies of course selection, facilitating seamless application processes, obtaining essential visa documentation, or accessing vital student essential services, IDP Pakistan is committed to delivering a holistic and supportive experience for those seeking educational opportunities abroad.

As the co-owner of IELTS, our recent developments include the introduction of IELTS UKVI in Faisalabad, IELTS LifeSkills in Gujrat, IELTS on Paper in Lahore, and our newly launched IELTS One Skill Retake across the country. Test takers in Pakistan preparing to take the world’s most popular English language test, IELTS, can now access a new feature to help them attain the score they need to achieve their global learning and career goals.

Now available in eligible IELTS test centres in Pakistan, IELTS One Skill Retake enables test takers to retake one of the four skills (Listening, Reading, Writing or Speaking) if they did not achieve the score, they aimed for the first time around.

Accepted by UK Visas and Immigration, the Australian Department of Home Affairs, Immigration New Zealand, leading educational institutions and key professional bodies, this innovative feature offers flexibility and provides test takers with a second Test Report Form (TRF) that they can use for work, migration and study purposes.

Tech-Enabled Learning: Leading the Edu-Tech Frontier

As an edu-tech company, IDP leads the way in tech-enabled learning. Our IDP Live app offers hands-on services in real-time; personal preferences are matched with courses and IDP FastLane puts students on the VIP track to receive an in-principle offer from universities within minutes. The recently launched IELTS by IDP app simplifies test preparation and booking. Our suite of student essential services provides convenience in health cover, money transfer, banking, and accommodation selection even before students embark on their educational journey.

A Journey of Impact: IDP Education's Global Presence

IDP Education, a world leader in international student placement services, continues its remarkable journey with a renewed determination to help individuals strengthen their futures through international education. With our student placement services spanning more than 30 countries, IDP, with over 50 years of history, is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the positive impact we make on individuals and their communities.

Let us celebrate the aspirations, dreams, and achievements that bind us together on the global stage.

About IDP Education

IDP is a global leader in international student placement and a proud co-owner of the world’s most popular high-stakes English language test, IELTS.

IDP is listed on the Australian securities exchange (ASX: IEL), and has 6,800 employees across more than 30 countries. Our websites attract 100 million visits a year.

We specialise in combining human expertise with digital technology to help people get accepted into their ideal course, take an English language test or learn English in our schools.

Our teams work side-by-side with our customers through every step, from course search to starting their dream course or career.

We partner with more than 890 quality universities and institutions across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the USA. Our data insights are relied upon by organisations around the world to help ensure policies are informed by the diverse needs, challenges and motivations of students.

IDP also makes IELTS available in more than 2,100 test locations and online options. This includes more than 400 IELTS on Computer test centres.

About IELTS

IDP is a proud co-owner of the International English Language Testing System, (IELTS). Launched more than 30 years ago, IELTS is the world’s most recognised, reliable and secure English language test for studying, working and migrating to English-speaking countries.

IELTS combines expert human examiners and digital technology for a great customer experience. We offer an unmatched product range and global footprint – IDP administers almost two million IELTS tests each year across more than 80 countries, providing test takers with choice of paper, computer or online options. Our test takers are proud to share their results and have downloaded the IELTS by IDP app more than 1,000,000 times.

We have also introduced IELTS One Skill Retake, a unique feature allowing test takers to retake one component of the IELTS test if they did not attain the result they need to achieve their global learning and career goals.

IELTS is recognised by more than 12,000 governments, institutions and organisations around the world.

The ability to Listen, Read, Write and Speak in English is assessed during the test and graded on a scale of 1-9.

IELTS is jointly owned by the British Council; IDP IELTS; and Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

