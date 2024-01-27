AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-01-27

Australia Day: Pervez Haroon Madraswala, Chairman - (PABF), CEO, Clipsal by Schneider Electric Pakistan, Chairman, (FPCCI)

Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

Warmest congratulations to all Australians on the occasion of Australia Day 2024, extended from me and all bona fide members of the Pakistan-Australia Business Forum (PABF).

Composing the top management of Australian companies established in Pakistan and owners of firms representing Australian businesses in Pakistan, I am pleased to share that PABF, with its 65 members, stands as the leading bilateral trade enhancement forum. It actively promotes Australian business interests in key sectors of economic activity in Pakistan.

Over the years, PABF, in collaboration with the Honorable Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan and the Pakistan-based team of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, has taken the lead in focusing on priority sectors. These include agriculture (dairy farming, forage seeds, water management, cotton seed and ginning, agro-farm equipment, bio fertilizers), education (higher education, vocational education and training, skill development), processed and packaged food (dairy products), mining and energy sector (mining equipment and technology, project management services & training), and infrastructure development (ports, highway development).

Since my election as Chairman of the Pakistan-Australia Business Council (PABC) of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in July 2020, my colleagues and I have initiated discussions on sourcing Australian products, technology, and expertise across various industry sectors in Pakistan. PABF is also committed to supporting its members in entering the Australian market with their 'Made in Pakistan' brand, particularly in the textile, software, and handmade furniture sectors.

In pursuit of its mission, PABF is dedicated and motivated to facilitate dialogue between Australian and Pakistani stakeholders to ink a Trade Agreement. This effort aims to strengthen bilateral trade relations and unlock the untapped potential for commercial opportunities. Though it may appear challenging, the immense potential makes it a viable endeavor.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, his entire team, and all Australians celebrating at home, in Pakistan, and elsewhere on this joyous occasion. PABF pledges its utmost consideration and complete cooperation to play a crucial role in fostering stronger bonds between both countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PABF Australia Day 2024 Pakistan Australia Business Forum

Australia Day: Pervez Haroon Madraswala, Chairman - (PABF), CEO, Clipsal by Schneider Electric Pakistan, Chairman, (FPCCI)

H1FY24: Profit repatriation up record 161pc to $567.7m YoY

Shamshad underscores need for continued reforms, revenue enhancement

Pension reforms: ED voices its concern over certain ‘amendments’

People to decide Pakistan’s future leadership: US

ECP gives magisterial powers to DROs, ROs

Power Div, AJ&K lock horns over electricity rate

SECP directs listed companies to implement anti-harassment policies

Fight against polio: PM acknowledges role of global community organisations

Pak, Iranian envoys assume offices in respective capitals

Less gas to TPS Guddu: PPL brushes aside CPGCL’s charges

Read more stories