Australia Day: Pervez Haroon Madraswala, Chairman - (PABF), CEO, Clipsal by Schneider Electric Pakistan, Chairman, (FPCCI)

Warmest congratulations to all Australians on the occasion of Australia Day 2024, extended from me and all bona fide members of the Pakistan-Australia Business Forum (PABF).

Composing the top management of Australian companies established in Pakistan and owners of firms representing Australian businesses in Pakistan, I am pleased to share that PABF, with its 65 members, stands as the leading bilateral trade enhancement forum. It actively promotes Australian business interests in key sectors of economic activity in Pakistan.

Over the years, PABF, in collaboration with the Honorable Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan and the Pakistan-based team of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, has taken the lead in focusing on priority sectors. These include agriculture (dairy farming, forage seeds, water management, cotton seed and ginning, agro-farm equipment, bio fertilizers), education (higher education, vocational education and training, skill development), processed and packaged food (dairy products), mining and energy sector (mining equipment and technology, project management services & training), and infrastructure development (ports, highway development).

Since my election as Chairman of the Pakistan-Australia Business Council (PABC) of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in July 2020, my colleagues and I have initiated discussions on sourcing Australian products, technology, and expertise across various industry sectors in Pakistan. PABF is also committed to supporting its members in entering the Australian market with their 'Made in Pakistan' brand, particularly in the textile, software, and handmade furniture sectors.

In pursuit of its mission, PABF is dedicated and motivated to facilitate dialogue between Australian and Pakistani stakeholders to ink a Trade Agreement. This effort aims to strengthen bilateral trade relations and unlock the untapped potential for commercial opportunities. Though it may appear challenging, the immense potential makes it a viable endeavor.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, his entire team, and all Australians celebrating at home, in Pakistan, and elsewhere on this joyous occasion. PABF pledges its utmost consideration and complete cooperation to play a crucial role in fostering stronger bonds between both countries.

