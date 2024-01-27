Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose: Celebrating International Customs Day, Laraib Ghaffar, Domain officer, PSW

International Customs Day, celebrated annually on January 26th, provides an opportunity to recognize the critical role that customs administrations play in facilitating international trade and safeguarding global supply chains.

This crucial role of Customs significantly relies on establishing effective and continued collaborations with multiple entities.

Historically, Customs has been engaging with trade regulatory departments, enforcement and intelligence agencies, traders, customs brokers, banks etc. to perform its operations smoothly and effectively.

This collaborative approach has been the cornerstone of efficient border management, revenue collection, and the facilitation of international trade. However, due to the evolving nature of global trade and rapid advancements in technology, the landscape of collaborations nurtured by Customs has undergone a transformative shift, becoming more diverse and inclusive.

This diversification of collaboration is not just a response to the challenges posed by an interconnected world but also a proactive strategy to harness the opportunities presented by innovation and changing dynamics.

Engaging Traditional Partners

In the context of Pakistan, Customs administration spread across various seaports, land ports, airports etc has been collaborating with multiple categories of stakeholders including trade regulatory departments, law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, traders, banks, international organizations etc.for maintaining effective border management, regulatory control, intelligence sharing, and the implementation of harmonized trade policies.

Strengthening ties with these traditional partners has also ensured a seamless flow of cross border goods and passengers while maintaining regulatory checks over the same.

1- Government Agencies: Customs authorities in Pakistan work closely with various government agencies responsible for regulating trade in one way or the other to ensure smooth clearance of goods and to implement regulatory control.

2- Law Enforcement Agencies: Pakistan Customs has been traditionally engaging withlaw enforcement agencies and local administrations to develop and implement effective strategies to combat illicit activities, including smuggling, trafficking, and terrorism. Sharing and receiving intelligence with partner law enforcement agencies has been of paramount importance in all enforcement efforts.

3- International Organizations: Pakistan Customs actively engages with international organizations like the World Customs Organization (WCO), the World Trade Organization (WTO), and regional/global customs forces. These partnerships contribute to the development of global standards and promote best practices in customs procedures.

4- Trade Community: Customs has always ensured to maintain constant liaison with the trade community for maximising trade facilitation.

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) – Embracing New Partnerships

The implementation of Pakistan Single Window (PSW), an initiative of Pakistan Customs, has brought about a rapid expansion in the network of trade collaborations in Pakistan to include the private sector, technology providers, and the broader community. Embracing new partnerships is indeed crucial for staying ahead of emerging challenges and harnessing the benefits of innovation.

1- Private Sector: Trade community is increasingly benefitting from collaborations between PSW and the private sector including businesses, industry associations, logistics providers, insurance companies etc. These collaborations are helping in streamlining processes, reducing compliance costs, and fostering a business-friendly environment.

2- Technology Companies: PSW is widely exploring and partnering with technology companies to utilize the most advanced and sophisticated technologies in the development of trade related solutions.

3- Community Engagement: Recognizing the importance of engaging with thelocal community, PSW has developed a special focus on conducting stakeholder engagement activities across the country. The community feedback gathering mechanisms in place greatly help in improving the developed systems.

PSW has not only introduced new partnerships but also transformed the mode and manner of interaction between Pakistan Customs and the traditional and new trade partners.

Prior to the launch of PSW, the linkages between Customs and the other government departments were inefficient, with Customs relying mostly on the manual LPCOs issued by the concerned regulatory department.

By providing a unified platform for information exchange, the PSW has contributed to enhancing coordination and communication between government departments, ultimately expediting the clearance process of goods.

PSW is also engaging with the private sector including commercial banks, insurance companies, shipping lines, airlines, freight forwarders etc to develop efficient solutions for trade and transport.

This level of private sector engagement is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan Customs. Private sector has been engaged in the past as well, but the nature and scope of the engagement was always very limited.

However, in the existing scenario, the scope and impact on the private sector has turned it into one of the major stakeholders of the overall trade digitalisation initiatives of PSW.

Lastly, through its robust change management efforts, PSW has ensured its outreach to stakeholders including traders, trade associations, trader chambers, women traders, government departments etc. in all parts of the country with a special focus on women, and marginalised sectors.

PSW is also engaging with international counterparts for knowledge sharing and development of efficient systems in line with international best practices.

Pakistan Single Window is indeed serving as a bridge between traditional and new partners, fostering a more cohesive and interconnected trade ecosystem. It is not only facilitating seamless data sharing among various government entities involved in trade regulation, but also minimizing duplication of efforts on the part of traders.

This diversification of collaboration is not merely a strategic choice but also imperative for navigating the complexities of contemporary trade. By engaging with a diverse array of partners, Customs and Single Windows can leverage collective expertise, foster innovation, and create resilient systems capable of adapting to the ever-changing landscape of international commerce.

This inclusive approach is a testament to Pakistan Customs and PSW’s adaptability and commitment to ensuring smooth flow of goods across borders in an increasingly interconnected and complex global trade environment.

