WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Jan 26, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 25-Jan-24 24-Jan-24 23-Jan-24 22-Jan-24
Chinese yuan 0.104738 0.104632 0.104755 0.104368
Euro 0.817301 0.817999 0.816718 0.817872
Japanese yen 0.005078 0.005064 0.005072 0.00507
U.K. pound 0.955281 0.955758 0.954528 0.954822
U.S. dollar 0.750299 0.750114 0.751212 0.75103
Algerian dinar 0.005585 0.005581 0.005595 0.005593
Australian dollar 0.493322 0.4932 0.49595 0.495229
Botswana pula 0.055072 0.054833 0.054839 0.0549
Brazilian real 0.152419 0.152506 0.151122 0.151772
Brunei dollar 0.559841 0.559453 0.560439 0.560261
Canadian dollar 0.555942 0.556299 0.557362 0.558221
Chilean peso 0.000826 0.000825 0.000829 0.000825
Czech koruna 0.033009 0.033007 0.032877 0.033014
Danish krone 0.109616 0.109698 0.109517 0.109657
Indian rupee 0.009027 0.009022 0.00904
Israeli New Shekel 0.202674 0.201644 0.199208 0.199107
Korean won 0.00056 0.000561 0.000563 0.000562
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44039 2.439 2.44336 2.44277
Malaysian ringgit 0.158452 0.158751 0.158931
Mauritian rupee 0.016635 0.016767
Mexican peso 0.043527 0.043694 0.043293 0.043888
New Zealand dollar 0.458133 0.45757 0.45685 0.460494
Norwegian krone 0.071753 0.071657 0.071455 0.071486
Omani rial 1.95136 1.95088 1.95374 1.95326
Peruvian sol 0.199764 0.200323 0.201025
Philippine peso 0.013327 0.013323 0.013376 0.013442
Polish zloty 0.186693 0.186916 0.187181 0.187889
Qatari riyal 0.206126 0.206075 0.206377 0.206327
Russian ruble 0.008463 0.008497 0.008544 0.008537
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20008 0.20003 0.200323 0.200275
Singapore dollar 0.559841 0.559453 0.560439 0.560261
South African rand 0.03971 0.03976 0.039334 0.03923
Swedish krona 0.072009 0.072016 0.071977 0.072031
Swiss franc 0.867799 0.866883 0.864058 0.864943
Thai baht 0.020983 0.020937 0.021082 0.021113
Trinidadian dollar 0.111373 0.110778 0.110972 0.110878
U.A.E. dirham 0.204302 0.204252 0.204551 0.204501
Uruguayan peso 0.019261 0.019379 0.019419 0.019384
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
