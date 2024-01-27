WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 26, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Jan-24 24-Jan-24 23-Jan-24 22-Jan-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104738 0.104632 0.104755 0.104368 Euro 0.817301 0.817999 0.816718 0.817872 Japanese yen 0.005078 0.005064 0.005072 0.00507 U.K. pound 0.955281 0.955758 0.954528 0.954822 U.S. dollar 0.750299 0.750114 0.751212 0.75103 Algerian dinar 0.005585 0.005581 0.005595 0.005593 Australian dollar 0.493322 0.4932 0.49595 0.495229 Botswana pula 0.055072 0.054833 0.054839 0.0549 Brazilian real 0.152419 0.152506 0.151122 0.151772 Brunei dollar 0.559841 0.559453 0.560439 0.560261 Canadian dollar 0.555942 0.556299 0.557362 0.558221 Chilean peso 0.000826 0.000825 0.000829 0.000825 Czech koruna 0.033009 0.033007 0.032877 0.033014 Danish krone 0.109616 0.109698 0.109517 0.109657 Indian rupee 0.009027 0.009022 0.00904 Israeli New Shekel 0.202674 0.201644 0.199208 0.199107 Korean won 0.00056 0.000561 0.000563 0.000562 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44039 2.439 2.44336 2.44277 Malaysian ringgit 0.158452 0.158751 0.158931 Mauritian rupee 0.016635 0.016767 Mexican peso 0.043527 0.043694 0.043293 0.043888 New Zealand dollar 0.458133 0.45757 0.45685 0.460494 Norwegian krone 0.071753 0.071657 0.071455 0.071486 Omani rial 1.95136 1.95088 1.95374 1.95326 Peruvian sol 0.199764 0.200323 0.201025 Philippine peso 0.013327 0.013323 0.013376 0.013442 Polish zloty 0.186693 0.186916 0.187181 0.187889 Qatari riyal 0.206126 0.206075 0.206377 0.206327 Russian ruble 0.008463 0.008497 0.008544 0.008537 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20008 0.20003 0.200323 0.200275 Singapore dollar 0.559841 0.559453 0.560439 0.560261 South African rand 0.03971 0.03976 0.039334 0.03923 Swedish krona 0.072009 0.072016 0.071977 0.072031 Swiss franc 0.867799 0.866883 0.864058 0.864943 Thai baht 0.020983 0.020937 0.021082 0.021113 Trinidadian dollar 0.111373 0.110778 0.110972 0.110878 U.A.E. dirham 0.204302 0.204252 0.204551 0.204501 Uruguayan peso 0.019261 0.019379 0.019419 0.019384 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024