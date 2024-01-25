Health ministry in Gaza says Israel kills 20 waiting for aid

GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Israeli forces had on Thursday killed 20 people waiting for humanitarian aid to be distributed on the outskirts of Gaza City.

“The Israeli occupation committed a new massacre against thousands of hungry mouths who were waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait roundabout in Gaza, claiming 20 martyrs and 150 wounded,” said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

In a separate statement, Hamas claimed the incident amounted to a “horrific war crime”.

“Zionist forces deliberately and directly bombarded a gathering of citizens who were waiting to receive aid,” it said.

Palestinian group said they were killed by “artillery shells and missiles”, a claim AFP was unable to verify independently.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Witnesses interviewed by AFP said they had been targeted by Israeli forces.

“People were going to get food and flour as they had nothing to eat. Suddenly, tanks appeared and started firing shells at the people, who were cut into pieces,” Abu Ata Basal, the uncle of one of the injured, told AFP.

“We were heading to get flour, and they shelled us four times, and some people were martyred and injured,” said Mohammed al-Rifi, who was injured in his hand and leg.

The casualties were brought to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where bodies were seen lying on the floor, an AFP journalist said.

Crowds of people gathered around the injured with pools of blood collecting on the floor.

The war in Gaza erupted when Hamas and other launched the unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel which resulted in about 1,140 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Hamas also seized 250 hostages, and Israel says around 132 remain in Gaza. That number includes the bodies of at least 28 dead hostages, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel in response vowed to crush Hamas and launched a relentless military offensive that the Palestinian territory’s health ministry says has killed at least 25,700 people, about 70 percent of them women and children.