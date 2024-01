JAIPUR: President Emmanuel Macron landed in India Thursday at the start of a two-day visit, an AFP photographer said, with France eyeing lucrative trade deals with the world’s fifth-biggest economy.

Israel’s goal to destroy Hamas risks decade of war: Macron

A red carpet welcome including a parade of decorated elephants awaited Macron after landing in Jaipur in Rajasthan, where he will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a state banquet in a 19th-century maharaja’s palace.