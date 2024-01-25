AIRLINK 64.15 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.23%)
Oil rises on US crude stock draw, China stimulus hopes

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2024 10:01am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Thursday after data showed US crude stockpiles fell more than expected last week, while the Chinese central bank’s cut in banks’ reserve ratio reinforced hopes of more stimulus measures and economic recovery.

Brent crude futures gained 25 cents, 0.3%, to $80.29 a barrel as at 0430 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.40 a barrel.

“A significant drop in the US oil inventories and expectations of China’s economic recovery and more stimulus measures supported oil prices,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

“Tensions in the Middle East were also behind buying,” he added.

US crude stockpiles tumbled by 9.2 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, more than quadruple the 2.2 million-barrel draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll.

The draw was driven by a stark drop in US crude imports as winter weather shut in refineries and kept motorists off the road.

US crude output fell from a record-tying 13.3 million barrels per day (bpd) two weeks ago to a five-month low of 12.3 bpd last week after oil wells froze during an Arctic freeze.

Oil prices up on big US crude withdrawal

Oil prices also drew support from hopes for China’s economic recovery.

China’s central bank announced a deep cut to bank reserves on Wednesday, in a move that will inject about $140 billion of cash into the banking system and send a strong signal of support for a fragile economy and plunging stock markets.

China also said on Wednesday it is widening the uses for commercial property lending by banks in its latest effort to ease a liquidity crunch facing troubled real estate firms.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remained in focus, though price gains were capped as risk premiums have already been priced in, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at brokerage firm Phillip Nova.

“There is no actual damage done to crude oil supplies it’s mere anticipation that the Red Sea contagion will lead to further disruption in oil flow from the producing region,” said Sachdeva, adding that this anticipation has been adequately priced in.

“Oil investors do need a concrete catalyst to propel prices any further which honestly seem (to be) missing for now, Sachdeva said.

In the latest tensions, the US military carried out more strikes in Yemen early on Wednesday, destroying two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed at the Red Sea and were preparing to launch, the US military said.

