PFA fines snacks production unit

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a snacks unit at Gaju Mata and stopped its production till further order due for using inferior quality edible oil.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. He said the authority imposed an emergency prohibition order (EPO) and slapped fine Rs0.5 million on the snacks unit and disposed of 5,000 litres of stinky substandard cooking oil. He said the authority also witnessed the presence of a cat, an abundance of insects, and cobwebs on walls, poor storage systems and an unhygienic working environment. Apart from that, the food business operator failed to present the oil change and its purchasing record to the raiding team on the spot.

Javaid directed FBOs to ensure the implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations otherwise, strict action will be taken against violators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

