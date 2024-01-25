PML-N plans to extend relief to public very soon

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has advised the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to talk about performance instead of using indecent language.

“The PPP ministers including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had equal share in the decisions taken by the previous coalition government,” she said while talking to media, here Wednesday.

The PML-N leader maintained that the politics of abuses was buried in 1990, but the PTI founder again started culture of abusing others.

She said the PPP chairman was new in Punjab and perhaps he had not visited the PKLI, Danish schools and other projects in Punjab. She said Sindh had also the right to have facilities like Punjab. She said the political culture which Nawaz Sharif wanted to introduce could not flourish without stakeholders’ involvement.

Referring to Bloomberg report, she said Nawaz had an edge over his rivals as far as the financial management was concerned. The PML-N had always abide by the law and faced courts, she added.

She said the PML-N was contesting against all those parties which had obtained their election symbols, adding they are fighting with inflation and unemployment. She said the PML-N had to revive the economy and give jobs to the youth. She said they had finalised plan to provide relief to public which will be disclosed to public soon.

