AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-24

Govt may take rice exports to $5bn by 2028: Shahzad Malik

Zahid Baig Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: Pakistan has a potential to take its rice exports to US $5 billion by the year 2028 and then double this amount to US $10 billion in next 10 years provided the country is projected as a reliable source of rice supply with continuous surplus production.

“Rice’s export was hovering around US $462 million in year 2022 touched the figure of US $2.5 billion in the year 2023 and hopefully will exceed US $3 billion during the current calendar year.” However, to achieve these figures, Pakistan should exploit India’s ban on rice export to our advantage. In the past as well, India has banned export of rice and by meeting the international demand, we could establish our country as a reliable source, said member Federal Export Advisory Council (non-textile) and Punjab Rice Research and Development Board Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik.

He was briefing the newly appointed trade and investment officers during their visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) zonal office the other day.

Shahzad Ali Malik proposed that the country would need to go for hybridization of rice seed to achieve surplus productions. He said the country had two types of rice varieties i.e., Basmati and non-Basmati. The IRRI type rice grown in Sindh was acquired from International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippine, in 1960s and there was no replacement of this old seed till 1990. Then Guard Agriculture Research and Services started trial of hybrid seed in collaboration with its Chinese counterparts.

Taking credit of intervention, he said introduction of hybrid rice seed doubled the yield for Sindh farmers from the past 45-50 maunds per acre to over 100 maunds per acre. It not only helped strengthening farmer financially and poverty alleviation in rural areas but it also took the rice production from 09 million tons in 2022 to 9.3 million tons in year 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI Rice exports Shahzad Ali Malik

Govt may take rice exports to $5bn by 2028: Shahzad Malik

PM welcomes investment of international companies

Hydropower project: PPIB conveys revised COD to NTDC

PMUs in Discos: Cabinet throws PD’s plan into trash bin

Mine mouth Thar coal project: SECMC wants to extend support for KE offtake

Deployment of army troops okayed: Inter-ministerial body on proposed FBR reforms formed

OIC denounces Ram Mandir inauguration

‘Deemed income’ on immovable properties: SC asks HCs to decide the matter expeditiously

KE, Hubco ink MoU to explore off-take of electricity

Baloch protesters call off sit-in

Plugging revenue leakages: LTO deploys officers at Sindh sugar mills

Read more stories