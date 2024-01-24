AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Beijing’s support pledges scrape China stocks from lows

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks were lifted from multi-year lows on Tuesday by a news report and cabinet pledge flagging support for the country’s battered equity markets, though the mood was fragile following a bruising start to 2024.

The Shanghai Composite hit a four-year low in morning trade, then closed 0.5% higher, while the blue-chip CSI300 closed up 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 2.6%, its largest one-day gain in two months.

All three indexes have performed poorly in January and have lagged world stocks for several years as investors have lost patience with the Chinese economy’s underwhelming post-pandemic performance and a lack of big-ticket stimulus seen in past downturns.

China’s CSI 300 Index is down 47% since it peaked in February 2021 and the HSI has sunk 49%.

China’s cabinet said on Monday it will take forceful and effective measures to stabilise market confidence. Bloomberg News, citing unidentified sources, said policymakers were seeking to mobilise about 2 trillion yuan ($279 billion), mostly from offshore accounts of state enterprises, to fund equity buying through a China-Hong Kong stock exchange link.

Traders’ response was warm but without much conviction.

The purported rescue package “is a welcome measure and shows increasing responsiveness ... but at under 2% of GDP, we fear this is still inadequate,” said Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management.

“I would not be surprised by a short-term boost in sentiment and prices. But I doubt its sustainability unless these are complemented by a broader package of far-reaching reforms.”

The China Securities Regulatory Commission did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, and analysts were also hesitant to cheer.

“We doubt if the size is accurate or the government is decisive enough to mobilise such a big amount for now,” said Bank of America Securities analysts in a note to clients.

“In 2015-16 it took six months for the government to eventually stabilise the market. The market should not expect the move of the National Team to be effective immediately.”

Traders noticed state banks supporting the yuan offshore - spiking yuan rates in Hong Kong - and driving it to 7.1630 onshore and toward its largest percentage gain of the year.

