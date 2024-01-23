Ghana coach Hughton back in firing line as exit looks imminent

ABIDJAN: Ghana coach Chris Hughton was again in the firing line on Monday after their participation at the Africa Cup of Nations looked to be at an end after a third group game without a win.

Ghana were on course for a top two finish in Group B with a 2-0 lead over Mozambique in their last match at Abidjan’s Alassane Ouattara Stadium but conceded two goals in stoppage time to draw 2-2 and finish third.

But with only two points from their matches Ghana are unlikely to take one of the berths in the last 16 and will have to wait until Wednesday to know whether they get one of the spots reserved for four of the best third-placed finishers.

“Things are very raw right now,” he said after the match as Ghana reporters demanded to know whether he would be fired or resign. “There is a commotion outside. It’s an angry place at the moment,” he added as the Ghana players walked through a gauntlet of abuse in the media mixed zone. “But when you are unable to see game through, it becomes very difficult.

Our performances have not been good. We played three games, conceded two goals in each game and have ourselves in a difficult situation.“

Hughton, who was attacked by an angry fan last week after Ghana’s defeat in their opening group game against the Cape Verde Islands, the smallest of the 24 countries at the tournament in the Ivory Coast, said he took responsibility for the results.

“We had a group of players that really wanted to do well but the performance and results in these three games was not good enough.

My impact on the team can only be judged by the results.

“This was the best opportunity we had to do well. We’ve had the players for a long period now to train together and we anticipated we would grow stronger the longer we went in the competition, but the fact is we haven’t.

My assessment of my results is that they haven’t been good enough.“ Hughton said he was as angry and frustrated as any of the Ghanaian supporters.

“Anything past this moment is not for me to talk about,” he added when asked whether he thought he might be fired.

The 65-year-old former Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion manager took over as Ghana coach in March.