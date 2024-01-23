AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder
Jan 23, 2024
Markets

Oil rises as conflicts, weather tighten

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose about 2% on Monday as traders weighed the impact of wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and extreme cold weather across North America on oil supply against a bullish US stock market signalled demand growth. Brent March crude futures rose $1.17, or 1.5%, to $79.73 a barrel by 10:41 a.m. CST (1641 GMT).

The front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract (WTI) for February delivery was up $1.52, or 2.1%, at $74.93 a barrel with the contract set to expire on Monday. The more active March WTI contract was up $1.20 at $74.45.

“Geopolitical factors are starting to gang up,” said Phil Flynn, analyst with the Price Futures Group, citing the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, US military battles with Houthi rebels in Yemen, as well as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Severe cold weather across the US is limiting crude oil output in North Dakota, the No.3 oil-producing state, as well reducing production operations in other states, while robust stock market activity points to stronger demand instead of a possible economic downturn, Flynn said.

“Pessimism about the economy is going away,” he said. The benchmark S&P 500 scaled a fresh record high, extending a bull-market run into a new week on a boost from megacap and chip stocks.

Speaking earlier in the day, Gary Dugan, chief investment officer at Dalma Capital, said fears of a possible recession were still weighing on the market. “Part of the reason why oil prices have remained in check could be the market’s anticipation that global growth is slowing,” Dugan said.

There are no signs of respite in Israel’s offensive in Gaza while attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on commercial vessels in the Red Sea have continued despite retaliatory measures from the United States. Meanwhile, Russian energy company Novatek has been forced to suspend some operations at its Baltic Sea fuel export terminal because of a fire, it said on Sunday, which Ukrainian media said was caused by a drone attack.

The fire has been extinguished, local authorities said on Monday. Oil fundamentals could continue to drag on prices, according to IG analyst Tony Sycamore. Oil production is higher while the growth outlook in China and Europe is mixed and GDP data this week is expected to show growth of the US economy has slowed considerably, he said. “Investors want to be bullish, but tepid data and a cautious narrative from policymakers keep them on the back foot,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The latest demand growth forecasts by the US Energy Information Administration, the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for 2024 are in a wide range between 1.24 million and 2.25 million barrels per day, though all three organisations expect demand growth to slow in 2025.

