Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences project near completion

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

LAHORE: The project of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences at Jubilee Town, which halted for the last 20 years is near completion and is expected to be inaugurated soon.

The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences at Jubilee Town and reviewed progress being made on the project. He inspected the finishing work and ordered to complete finishing work of the project soon. He directed to eliminate bushes lying at the backyard of the institute and directed to convert it into a beautiful lawn.

The CM Naqvi assigned a deadline to prepare the lawn in 7 days. CM inspected the instruments for providing treatment and directed to install them at the earliest. He inspected the under construction hostel and directed to make a lawn on the vacant area of land adjacent to the hostel as well.

Secretary Health and Secretary C&W gave a briefing about the progress being made on the project. They apprised that 30 units for providing dental treatment have arrived in the institute and 20 more units will arrive in coming few days.

Provincial Minister for Specialised Health Care & Medical Education Doctor Javed Akram and officials of C&W department were also present on the occasion.

