AIRLINK 54.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.87%)
BOP 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
DGKC 71.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
FFBL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
FFL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.88%)
HBL 114.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
OGDC 125.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.96%)
PAEL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.66%)
PIAA 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PIBTL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PPL 123.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.76%)
PRL 27.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.24%)
SEARL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SNGP 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TELE 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
TPLP 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,485 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 22,981 Increased By 17 (0.07%)
KSE100 63,247 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 21,285 Increased By 9.7 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan holds steady on unchanged lending rates; offshore yuan liquidity tight

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 12:14pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan held steady against the US dollar as the central bank skipped interest rate cuts in its market operations on Monday, while offshore yuan funding costs surged to their highest in nearly four months.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at its monthly fixing on Monday, matching market expectations, with authorities seen as having limited scope for monetary easing amid downward pressure on the yuan.

The decision came after the central bank surprised markets last week by maintaining its medium-term lending facility rate.

Meanwhile, offshore yuan liquidity has shown signs of tightness.

Hong Kong’s offshore yuan one-week CNH HIBOR - a measure of offshore yuan liquidity conditions - jumped to 4.95045%, the highest since Sept. 26.

Surges in yuan funding costs have also made it more expensive for investors to short the yuan.

Yuan weaken for third week

Prior to market open on Monday, the central bank set its midpoint rate, around which it allows the yuan to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1105 per dollar, 62 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1167, and the strongest level in a week.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1940 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1955 at midday, 23 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The global dollar index fell to 103.171 from the previous close of 103.288.

Offshore yuan was trading 99 pips weaker than onshore spot at 7.2054 per dollar.

Overall, the offshore yuan is likely to remain under growing pressure and contribute to broader dollar strength, said analysts at Barclays.

“We maintain our USDCNY 7.35 end-Q1 forecast, even as the PBOC maintains a rigid stance on fixings to prevent a sharp currency decline,” Barclays analysts said.

Yuan

China’s yuan holds steady on unchanged lending rates; offshore yuan liquidity tight

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

Israeli aggression hammers Gaza’s south, hostage families urge Netanyahu to seek deal

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Oil struggles to steady as economic headwinds weigh on demand outlook

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

Reforms in taxation system demanded

Read more stories