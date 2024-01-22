PDP underscores need for improving education system

KARACHI: Regretting that a large number of students failed in matriculation examination, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday demanded an overhaul over outdated examination system to make it efficient and transportable.

He said that we are still clinging to the colonial system of education which is marred with corruption. He said the rich can buy high marks for their children due to corruption in educational boards. He said political based appointments are the root cause of this menace, as we have failed to recruit government employees through the public service commission.

He said unless we change our education system we will be destined to poverty and deprivation. He said we should adopt the latest examination systems to improve educational standards in our country. He said the present education system was introduced by the colonial rulers to produce slavish clerks and Babus. We don’t need this outdated system as now we are a free country. However, our whole bureaucracy and parliament are still happy with the colonial slavery mindset.

PDP Chairman said after the white British rulers are gone, we are enslaved by local black Gora Sahibs. He said our education system should be changed to produce a productive and progressive young generation, instead of increasing the army of already useless jobless youths.

