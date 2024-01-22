AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-22

PDP underscores need for improving education system

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

KARACHI: Regretting that a large number of students failed in matriculation examination, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday demanded an overhaul over outdated examination system to make it efficient and transportable.

He said that we are still clinging to the colonial system of education which is marred with corruption. He said the rich can buy high marks for their children due to corruption in educational boards. He said political based appointments are the root cause of this menace, as we have failed to recruit government employees through the public service commission.

He said unless we change our education system we will be destined to poverty and deprivation. He said we should adopt the latest examination systems to improve educational standards in our country. He said the present education system was introduced by the colonial rulers to produce slavish clerks and Babus. We don’t need this outdated system as now we are a free country. However, our whole bureaucracy and parliament are still happy with the colonial slavery mindset.

PDP Chairman said after the white British rulers are gone, we are enslaved by local black Gora Sahibs. He said our education system should be changed to produce a productive and progressive young generation, instead of increasing the army of already useless jobless youths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

education system Altaf Shakoor Pasban Democratic Party PDP

PDP underscores need for improving education system

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

US taking attack on troops at Iraq base ‘extremely seriously’: White House

UN condemns Israel for ‘heartbreaking’ killings in Gaza

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Israel OKs plan for Gaza tax funds to be held by Norway

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

‘Four survivors’ after Russian jet crashes in Afghan mountains

Reforms in taxation system demanded

Read more stories