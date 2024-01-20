AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-20

Jul-Dec: Petroleum group imports down 13.78pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published January 20, 2024 Updated January 20, 2024 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum group imports witnessed a negative growth of 13.78 per cent during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year and stood at $8.005 billion when compared to $9.285 billion during the same period of last fiscal year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that petroleum group imports decreased by 2.11 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and stood at $1.55 billion in December 2023 when compared to $1.585 billion during December 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, it registered 8.91 per cent growth when compared to $1.424 million in November 2023.

PL rate on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

Petroleum products imports witnessed 24 per cent negative growth during July-December 2023-24 and remained at $3.193 billion compared to $4.202 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

On a MoM basis, it registered 6.65 per cent growth and stood at $532.615 million in December 2023 when compared to $499.401 million in November 2023.

On a YoY basis, petroleum products registered 18.04 per cent negative growth when compared to $649.862 million in December 2022.

The overall imports during July-December of fiscal year 2023-24 totalled $26.266 billion (provisional) as against $31.209 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 15.84 per cent.

The imports in December 2023 were $ 4,650 million (provisional) as compared to $ 4.539 billion in November, 2023, showing an increase of 2.45 per cent but decreased by 9.60 per cent as compared to $ 5,144 million in December, 2022.

The Main commodities of imports during December 2023 were Petroleum crude (Rs158,260 million), petroleum products (Rs150,888 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs109,516 million), electric machinery and apparatus (Rs63,667 million), palm oil (Rs60,316 million), plastic materials (Rs52,218 million), mobile phones (Rs49,887 million), iron and steel (Rs41,654 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs30,426 million) and motor cars (ckd/skd) (Rs29,543 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

imports PBS petroleum Petroleum group imports

Jul-Dec: Petroleum group imports down 13.78pc YoY

Trade settlement in Chinese RMB soars 600pc

Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

De-escalation in interest of both countries: PM

Nepra renews distribution and supplier licence to KE

Dasu transmission line contracts: Ali pledges to conduct ‘fair inquiry’

Jilani tells Turkish FM: No interest in ‘escalation’

Pakistan, Iran agree to end stand-off

Security personnel not allowed to ask voters to prove identity

PMIC takes notice of delays in PSDP projects

Read more stories