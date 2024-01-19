AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin says it regrets Argentina’s decision not to join BRICS, hopes it reconsiders

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 06:42pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted Argentina’s decision not to join the BRICS bloc of developing nations and hoped that Buenos Aires would reconsider.

Argentina’s incoming Foreign Minister Diana Mondino said in November that her country would not join the BRICS grouping despite being invited to do so. President Javier Milei has chosen instead to deepen ties with the United States.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Argentina’s decision:

“Of course this is regrettable, but this is the sovereign right of Argentina, and we respect any decision of Buenos Aires.

“We, in turn, as far as Argentina is concerned, hope that over time the leadership of this country may consider it more profitable for itself to return to BRICS.”

Saudi Arabia still considering BRICS membership

The BRICS bloc of developing countries, which originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is in the process of expanding to admit other nations.

In addition to Argentina, the bloc last August agreed to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates in a move aimed at accelerating its push to reshuffle a Western-dominated world order it sees as outdated.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday that Saudi Arabia was still considering the invitation to join the BRICS grouping.

“We are continuing our contacts with Riyadh. This topic was also touched upon during President (Vladimir) Putin’s recent visit to Riyadh,” Peskov told reporters on Friday.

“Therefore, we proceed from the fact that Saudi Arabia is focused on membership of BRICS. We don’t have any other information yet.”

argentina BRICS

Kremlin says it regrets Argentina’s decision not to join BRICS, hopes it reconsiders

Ready to work on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust, FM Jilani tells Iranian counterpart

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 279.9 against US dollar

KSE-100 loses grip on early gains as profit-taking kicks in

In phone call with Turkiye counterpart, Pakistan FM says no desire to escalate situation with Iran

Israel bombs Gaza amid disagreements with US over possibility of Palestinian state

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

Mari Petroleum successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Sri Lanka showing signs of recovery but challenges remain, says IMF

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

4-0: New Zealand chase down Pakistan to win fourth T20 international

Read more stories