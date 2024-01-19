AIRLINK 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.42%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.47%)
DFML 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.41%)
DGKC 73.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.74%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.07%)
FFBL 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.65%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.16%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.55%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.27%)
HUBC 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.65%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
OGDC 125.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.85%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIAA 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.03%)
PIBTL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
PPL 124.03 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.66%)
PRL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
PTC 14.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.2%)
SSGC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
TRG 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
UNITY 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 6,559 Increased By 77.1 (1.19%)
BR30 23,283 Increased By 293.5 (1.28%)
KSE100 63,880 Increased By 677.7 (1.07%)
KSE30 21,486 Increased By 245.9 (1.16%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 18, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 19 Jan, 2024 08:56am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’: Pakistan’s strikes inside Iran kill ‘several terrorists’

Read here for details.

  • Suzuki Motor Corp decides to buy back PSMC shares at Rs609

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Dubai ink over $3bn investment pact at Davos

Read here for details.

  • ISPR gives detailed account of strikes in Iran, says ‘dialogue and cooperation prudent’

Read here for details.

  • PM Kakar forms 7-member committee to oversee conduct of election

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $127mn, now stand at $8.03bn

Read here for details.

  • CAA sanctions 2 airlines for ‘exceeding flight delays, violating passenger rights’

Read here for details.

  • Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

Read here for details.

