CAA sanctions 2 airlines for ‘exceeding flight delays, violating passenger rights’

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday said that it has issued Serene Air and Air Blue with show cause notices.

“Following a string of lengthy flight delays and numerous cancellations that impacted hundreds of passengers, the PCAA issued Serene Air and Air Blue with show cause notices,” spokesperson for the authority said in a statement.

“Serene Air and Air Blue received show cause notices on January 2 and January 15, respectively. Should the operators not convince Director General PCAA that such serious lapses will not happen again, regulatory measures such as financial penalties, license suspension or cancellation, and reducing the number of scheduled flights are on the table.

“The show cause notices further state that by failing to conduct flight operations on time and regularly, operators disregarded established regulatory standards, resulting in significant disruption.

“The PCAA remains committed to upholding passenger safety, comfort, and convenience, ensuring that all airlines operating within country’s airspace adhere to the highest industry standards.”