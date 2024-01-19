AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
Jan 19, 2024

Digital stack to help enhance growth rate: Shamshad

Published 19 Jan, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar Thursday said digital stack would help the country to enhance economic growth productivity and social protection.

She stated this while addressing the “Pakistan Digital Stack” workshop held in Islamabad, adding Initiatives of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Karandaaz regarding the creation and implementation of digital stack in Pakistan are commendable. She said that the unified vision of implementation would enhance economic growth and productivity.

The caretaker minister said that digital stack is in line with the government’s policy of digitisation. Digital payments empower ordinary citizens and entrepreneurs to complete financial transactions in a timely and convenient manner, added Akhtar.

She said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the SECP, the Accountability Bureau, and other government institutions including the NADRA are participating in the implementation of Pakistan Digital Stack.

Pakistan wants to develop the country on digital lines by establishing partnerships through digital stack and this project is very important for the development of Pakistan and all resources will be used for its success.

Akhtar added that the government is committed to bringing financial inclusion, gender empowerment, poverty reduction, and transparency in governance.

The caretaker finance minister added digital stack in the UAE, Estonia, and Singapore has significantly improved governance system. She added that millions of Pakistanis will be facilitated in daily transactions through digital stack

Digital Stack’s success at the global level shows its immense potential and through Digital Stack, people’s relationship with government institutions and economic activities will improve.

The “Raast” platform was established in collaboration with the SBP and Karandaaz, now innovation has to be brought in this digital financial system.

