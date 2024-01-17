AIRLINK 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-5.13%)
Louis Vuitton opens Paris Fashion Week with Pharrell Williams’ styles from American West

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 02:28pm
PARIS: Pharrell Williams kicked off Paris Fashion Week with Louis Vuitton’s spring menswear show on Tuesday night, lining the catwalk with sharp, elaborately embellished American West outfits.

Native American drumming signaled the start of the show, with models strutting in silver tipped cowboy boots and denim chaps, wide-brimmed cowboy hats, and silky western shirts with pointy collars. Turquoise studs decorated suits and Louis Vuitton logos glittered on sequined jackets.

A model presents a creation by designer Pharrell Williams as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters
A model presents a creation by designer Pharrell Williams as part of his Menswear ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, France, January 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Pharrell headlines Paris Fashion Week

“The Louis Vuitton dandy evolves through the American western tradition of dressing up,” the show notes said, listing details of handbags designed with artists of the Dakota and Lakota nations, and shoes made with the Timberland label.

The show was the designer’s third since he took on creative direction for the label’s menswear line last year. The LVMH-owned label, the world’s biggest fashion brand, has opened about 50 temporary stores worldwide to showcase the new merchandise.

Williams’ blockbuster debut took place on the Pont Neuf in Paris last June, in a street party with performances by Williams and Jay-Z.

He took to Hong Kong in November for his second runway show, with sailor suits and Hawaiian prints, along a waterfront promenade overlooking the city’s skyline after dark.

Pharrell Williams takes over Paris for fashion debut

LVMH will release annual financial results on Jan. 25, revealing details of the industry bellwether’s performance over the key holiday season. Demand for luxury apparel has softened in recent months as shoppers reined back on high-end purchases with the rising cost of living.

