Iran slashes February crude price to Asia

SINGAPORE: Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $1.75 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for February, an industry source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The February price is down $1.85 from the previous month.

The table below shows February crude prices for Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average.

All prices are in US dollars.