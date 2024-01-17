AIRLINK 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.93%)
BOP 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.5%)
DFML 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
DGKC 73.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
FFBL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.25%)
FFL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
GGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
HBL 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.73%)
HUBC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
KEL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
KOSM 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 125.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.64%)
PAEL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
PPL 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.38%)
PRL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.4%)
PTC 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.68%)
SEARL 52.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.83%)
SNGP 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.94%)
SSGC 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.51%)
TRG 78.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.28%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 6,521 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.33%)
BR30 23,222 Decreased By -420.3 (-1.78%)
KSE100 63,533 Decreased By -204.5 (-0.32%)
KSE30 21,312 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.21%)
Iran slashes February crude price to Asia

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 12:32pm

SINGAPORE: Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $1.75 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for February, an industry source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The February price is down $1.85 from the previous month.

China’s 2023 oil refinery output rises to record on fuel demand recovery

The table below shows February crude prices for Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average.

All prices are in US dollars.

Iran Oman Dubai OSP crude Asia

