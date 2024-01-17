Call for combating AIDS, TB, and Malaria

ISLAMABAD: The federal secretary Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has emphasised the need for a streamlined and integrated approach to ensure the efficient utilisation of resources and the implementation of evidence-based interventions.

The Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said this here on Tuesday while chairing the meeting at Common Management Unit (CMU) for a coordinated approach for managing AIDS, TB, and malaria grants in a concerted effort to address the pressing health challenges posed by these viral diseases.

The meeting aimed to foster collaboration and devise a comprehensive strategy to effectively manage the grants allocated for combating these infectious diseases.

Dr Razia Fatima, National Coordinator CMU gave a detailed presentation on the Global Fund Grant Cycle 7 for implementation period 2024-2026 and challenges and way forward.

Shallwani expressed optimism about the outcomes of the meeting, stating, "By working jointly and harnessing our collective strengths and with the wisdom of National Coordinator CMU, Dr Razia Fatima, we can make significant strides in combating AIDS, TB, and Malaria. This meeting marks a crucial step towards a more coordinated and effective response to these health challenges."

The CMU will continue to serve as a hub for ongoing collaboration, ensuring sustained efforts in the fight against these infectious diseases. Shallwani affirmed the commitment of the government and its partners to the shared goal of creating healthier communities and preventing the spread of AIDS, TB, and Malaria.

