AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-15

Peshawar: SCCI voices its concerns over falling water table

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fuad Ishaq expressed concern over the low water level in Peshawar and asked the government and World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan to take joint measures to control the increasing wastage of water and preserve it on an emergency basis.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan led by its Programme Manager ILES Muhammad Rashid held here at the Chamber House.

Other members of the delegation included WWF Pakistan Head Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region Muhammad Waseem, Conservation Officer Peshawar Aimal Khan Barki, Senior SP ILES Hamza Latif,

Project Officer Maham Zahna, and Liaison Officer Anwar.

The SCCI Senior Vice President Sanaullah Khan, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz also present during the meeting.

Representatives briefed the SCCI chief regarding the WWF Pakistan intervention and projects in various sectors including agriculture, forest, wildlife, climate change and oceans and the key role of the organization.

The WWF delegation asked the SCCI to launch joint ventures for conservation and preservation of water on which Fuad Ishaq agreed and he identified the various sectors for which both institutions can be collaborated in future.

Fuad Ishaq said he had given proposals of government and relevant departments/authorities that if the chamber suggestions would be implemented with true spirit then it can help to control the waste of water, besides to prevent increasing hatreds and damages from the environmental challenges.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in ice factories, cold storage and other important sectors wherein we can collaborate and conserve the water, Fuad Ishaq said.

On the occasion, the SCCI chief gave suggestions to the WWF Pakistan for collaboration in various sectors under a joint venture and program, upon which the delegation fully agreed and expressed willingness to jointly work on water conservation and preservation.

In this regard, an agreement was reached between both institutions that a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed shortly.

Earlier, the SCCI president participated in stakeholders’ workshop on increasing water challenges in KP, organized by WWF Pakistan in a local hotel in Peshawar.

Fuad Ishaq gave various proposals to organizers and participants of the stakeholders’ workshop with regard to conservation and preservation of water and control of the increasing waste in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SCCI Fuad Ishaq

Comments

1000 characters

Peshawar: SCCI voices its concerns over falling water table

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

4th consignment of relief goods sent

UN says Gaza war ‘staining humanity’

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

Seeking poll postponement: Third resolution lands in Senate

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

WEF moot PM reaches Switzerland

Cut in import bill: Need for promoting cultivation of palm oil plants stressed

Read more stories