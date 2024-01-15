Peshawar: SCCI voices its concerns over falling water table

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fuad Ishaq expressed concern over the low water level in Peshawar and asked the government and World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan to take joint measures to control the increasing wastage of water and preserve it on an emergency basis.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan led by its Programme Manager ILES Muhammad Rashid held here at the Chamber House.

Other members of the delegation included WWF Pakistan Head Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region Muhammad Waseem, Conservation Officer Peshawar Aimal Khan Barki, Senior SP ILES Hamza Latif,

Project Officer Maham Zahna, and Liaison Officer Anwar.

The SCCI Senior Vice President Sanaullah Khan, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz also present during the meeting.

Representatives briefed the SCCI chief regarding the WWF Pakistan intervention and projects in various sectors including agriculture, forest, wildlife, climate change and oceans and the key role of the organization.

The WWF delegation asked the SCCI to launch joint ventures for conservation and preservation of water on which Fuad Ishaq agreed and he identified the various sectors for which both institutions can be collaborated in future.

Fuad Ishaq said he had given proposals of government and relevant departments/authorities that if the chamber suggestions would be implemented with true spirit then it can help to control the waste of water, besides to prevent increasing hatreds and damages from the environmental challenges.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in ice factories, cold storage and other important sectors wherein we can collaborate and conserve the water, Fuad Ishaq said.

On the occasion, the SCCI chief gave suggestions to the WWF Pakistan for collaboration in various sectors under a joint venture and program, upon which the delegation fully agreed and expressed willingness to jointly work on water conservation and preservation.

In this regard, an agreement was reached between both institutions that a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed shortly.

Earlier, the SCCI president participated in stakeholders’ workshop on increasing water challenges in KP, organized by WWF Pakistan in a local hotel in Peshawar.

Fuad Ishaq gave various proposals to organizers and participants of the stakeholders’ workshop with regard to conservation and preservation of water and control of the increasing waste in the province.

