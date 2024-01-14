AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
Second Israeli killed in missile strike from Lebanon: municipality

AFP Published January 14, 2024

JERUSALEM: An Israeli woman was killed Sunday after a missile fired earlier in the day from Lebanon struck a house at a border community, the local municipality said.

Hezbollah head says Lebanon could be ‘exposed’ to more Israeli attacks

The Mevoot Hermon regional council said Mira Ayalon succumbed to her wounds suffered from the incident at the Kfar Yuval border community in which her son, an Israeli soldier, had been killed. His death had been announced earlier on Sunday by medics and the army.

