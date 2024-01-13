KP CNG stations shut due to growing gas shortages

ISLAMABAD: CNG stations running on indigenous gas and imported LNG are facing either a shortage of gas or closure across the country - the sector which is cross-subsidising domestic and other sectors.

The CNG stations running on indigenous gas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are completely shut down, whereas, in Sindh gas supply to CNG stations has been restricted to 3-4 days in a week.

The CNG stations running on imported RLNG in Punjab are facing a complete shutdown, according to Ghiyas Paracha, Chairman All Pakistan CNG Association.

With effect from November 1, 2023, the government increased the price of CNG by 100 percent from Rs 1,805 to Rs 3,600 per mmbtu to cross-subsidise the domestic and other sectors of the economy while the price of RLNG has gone up to $ 14.8 per mmbtu.

The rising prices of petrol, high-speed diesel (HSD), and the non-availability of CNG have compelled transporters to turn to LPG as an alternative despite the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) putting a ban on the fuel in public transport.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) sharing data with the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum showed the closure of CNG stations, general industry and other sectors is helping save up to 200 mmcfd gas to divert to sectors in accordance with the government’s merit list. While Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) is supplying gas for cooking purposes.

Around 2,300 CNG stations were established in the country and out of which, 1,100 CNG stations are located in Punjab, 600 CNG stations are situated in Sindh, 575 CNG stations are operating in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 25 CNG stations are in Balochistan province.

