Toshakhana case against IK, wife: hearing adjourned

RAWALPINDI: The Accountability Court, on Friday, adjourned Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi without proceedings till Saturday (today).

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing at Adiala jail adjourned the hearing of the case and did not record statements of the prosecution witnesses due to the absence of defence counsel Sardar Latif Khosa.

PTI founder Khan attended the hearing. The PTI founder and his wife’s lead counsel’s associate and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General, Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, and prosecutor Amjad Pervez appeared before the court.

The prosecution witnesses whose statements are to be recorded include Zahid Sarfraz Azam, assistant protocol Prime Minister’s Office, Shohaib Abbasi, private appraiser/approver, Brig Muhammad Ahmed, Ex-MS to the Prime Minister, Colonel Rehan Mehmood, Ex-DMS to the premier, Azeem Manzoor, principal appraiser, Rabia Samad, appraiser, Nida Rehman, former SO Toshakhana, Rahim Ullah, Dy consulate General Dubai, Mohsin Habib, admin assistant Consulate General Dubai, Irfan Rafaqat, counsellor attaché, Imran Bashir, expert rainbow impex FZE, Muhammad Faheem, assistant director, Syed InamUllah Shah, former PS to Imran Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, magistrate ICT, Muhammad Mohsin Haroon, Investigation Officer (IO), Mustansar Imran Shah, assistant director NAB, and Hasnain Mustafa.

At the start of the hearing, the defence counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing as his lead counsel Latif Khosa is not available today (Friday).

The court after hearing the argument adjourned the hearing till Saturday (today).

Taking informally to reporters inside the courtroom, Khan said that they closed the cases against those PTI leaders who addressed the press conference.

They have arrested Amjad Khan Niazi, Sadaqat Abbasi, and other PTI leaders to prevent them from filing nomination papers, he said.

Meanwhile, the special court hearing the cypher case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI’s Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi summoned again witnesses following the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The special court judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, hearing the case at Adiala jail summoned five prosecution witnesses including Aqra Ashraf, Imran Sajid, Shamghoon Qaider, Farukh Abbas, and Haseeb bin Aziz to record their statements during the next hearing to be held on January 15.

Defence counsel Ali Bukhari, Tamur Malik, and the prosecutor appeared before the court. Bukhari submitted a copy of IHC’s verdict before the court.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 15.

