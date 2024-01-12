PSL 9 schedule: League begins on February 17 in Lahore
- Final to take place on March 18 at Karachi's National Bank Stadium
Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 will begin on February 17, 2024, at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United.
The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.
Throughout the 34-match T20 tournament, Karachi will host 11 matches, including the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will each host nine matches, while fans in Multan, the city of saints, will witness five matches.
HBL PSL-2024; 9 local players’ categories renewed
The much-anticipated contest between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be played on February 24 and March 9. Gaddafi Stadium will stage the February 24 contest, while National Bank Stadium will see Qalandars and Kings locking horns on March 9.
Kings, Qalandars, Sultans and United will play five matches at their home ground, while Peshawar Zalmi will play four matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Quetta Gladiators will play three matches each in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, while they will play one match at the Multan Cricket Stadium against the home side Sultans on February 25.
Like the previous edition, the forthcoming ninth edition of the HBL PSL will take place in two legs with Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 14 matches between them from February 17 to 27. The cricketing action will then move to Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, where 16 matches will be played from February 18 to March `2. The tournament will then move to Karachi in its entirety for the playoffs.
Chair of PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf: “We are thrilled to announce that the HBL Pakistan Super League’s ninth edition is set to kick off on February 17, showcasing the best of T20 cricket in four cities across Pakistan. The decision to host the marquee event across these cities is a testament to our commitment to bring top-notch cricket to fans across the country. We believe that hosting matches in these venues not only adds to the excitement for fans but also promotes cricket at the grassroots level.
“As we gear up for this spectacular event, we look forward to witnessing thrilling action and creating unforgettable moments for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.”
Schedule of Matches
February 17, 2024: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
February 18, 2024: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore; Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium
February 19, 2024: Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
February 20, 2024: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium
February 21, 2024: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore; Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium
February 22, 2024: Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
February 23, 2024: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium
February 24, 2024: Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
February 25, 2024: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
February 26, 2024: Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
February 27, 2024: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
February 28, 2024: Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Stadium
February 29, 2024: Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium
March 2, 2024: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium
March 3, 2024: Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium
March 4, 2024: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium
March 5, 2024: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium
March 6, 2024: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium
March 7, 2024: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium
March 8, 2024: Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium
March 9, 2024: Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium
March 10, 2024: Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium
March 11, 2024: Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium
March 12, 2024: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium
March 14, 2024: Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium
March 15, 2024: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium
March 16, 2024: Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium
March 18, 2024: Final, National Bank Stadium
