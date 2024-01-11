AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HCAR (Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited) 281.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07% INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 1,446.85 Increased By ▲ 3.72% PSMC (Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited) 898.57 Increased By ▲ 7.5%

December: high prices, inflation drag auto sales down 66% in Pakistan

Bilal Hussain Published 11 Jan, 2024 08:28pm

Car companies saw their sales decline significantly – 66% down in December 2023 when compared to sales in December 2022, according to data shared by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Thursday.

PAMA-member car assemblers managed to sell just 5,816 units – 66% lower year on year and 10% month on month.

Meanwhile, cumulative car sales for the first half of fiscal year 2024 amounted to 39,454 units, a notable 53% year on year decline. The industry managed to sell 84,116 units during the same period last year.

Passenger car sales in Pakistan plunge 68% YoY in November

“The slump in auto sales can be attributed to overall reduction in consumer purchasing power, an unprecedented surge in inflation, depreciation of rupee (that led to high prices), higher interest rates, which have collectively contributed to a weak demand for new passenger vehicles,” according to AHL research.

“Additionally, the year-end effect played a role in maintaining sales at the lower level,” it added.

Indus Motor Company, which sells Toyota-brand vehicles in Pakistan, reported a steep 76% decline year on year and 28% drop on a monthly basis, selling only 684 units in December.

Pak Suzuki sold 3,735 units, a 7% month on month increase. However, sales were 67% down year on year.

Honda Atlas Cars managed to sell more cars than Toyota with 901 units in December. It showed an 11% month on month and 56% year on year decline.

Bike sales dropped 7% month on month and 21% year on year. Atlas Honda sold 72,009 units, showing a 5% month on month and 15% year on year decline.

Tractor sales faced a 26% month on month drop in December. AGTL reported a sharp decline of 28% while MTL sales shrank by 25%.

A JS Research report said it expects auto sales may start improving in the second half of calendar year 2024. Their expectation of improvement in sales is based on the expected decline in interest rates. Low interest would bring the cost of auto financing down, therefore supporting recovery in car sales.

car sales auto sector auto car sales passenger vehicles

Comments

1000 characters

December: high prices, inflation drag auto sales down 66% in Pakistan

A day after Justice Naqvi, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan also steps down as SC judge

‘Political turmoil’ in Pakistan to slow private sector growth: World Bank

Rupee largely stable, settles at 281.11 against US dollar

South Africa accuses Israel at World Court of genocidal acts in Gaza

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan

Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $66mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan dollar bonds jump ahead of key IMF meeting

Read more stories