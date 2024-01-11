AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken meets Egypt’s Sisi as Middle East diplomacy tour wraps up

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 05:50pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, in Cairo, on January 11, 2024. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, in Cairo, on January 11, 2024. Photo: AFP

CAIRO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Thursday, as he concluded a bout of frenetic diplomacy between Israel and its neighbors over the war in Gaza.

The visit came a day after Sisi met King Abdullah of Jordan and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the Red Sea port of Aqaba as Washington pushes for a path forward from the bloodshed in Gaza, even as the conflict threatens to spread further to Lebanon, Iraq and Red Sea shipping lanes.

Egypt and Jordan warned after the talks that Israel’s crackdown, which has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, must not displace the strip’s 2.3 million people or end in an Israeli occupation. Israel and its U.S. backers have insisted that it is not Israel’s plan.

Antony Blinken meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in occupied West Bank

Blinken, who has visited nine countries and the occupied West Bank in a week, brought a rough agreement to Israel that its Muslim-majority neighbors would help rehabilitate Gaza after the war and continue economic integration with Israel but only if Israel commits to eventually allowing the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

That state would incorporate Gaza and the West Bank, where Blinken met Abbas in the de facto Palestinian capital of Ramallah on Wednesday. Washington wants the unpopular Palestinian Authority to undertake reforms and regain credibility in order to take charge of Gaza if and when Israel achieves its goal of eliminating Hamas, which has run the strip since 2007.

In Egypt, Blinken was also likely to discuss ongoing talks with Hamas mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

He told NBC in an interview on Tuesday that he was hopeful Hamas would engage on talks on the release of more hostages, after an earlier deal that saw fighting paused and more than 100 hostages released broke down.

Israel Abdel Fattah al Sisi Antony Blinken Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken meets Egypt’s Sisi as Middle East diplomacy tour wraps up

‘Political turmoil’ in Pakistan to slow private sector growth: World Bank

Rupee largely stable, settles at 281.11 against US dollar

South Africa accuses Israel at World Court of genocidal acts in Gaza

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Pakistan has no intention of holding talks with TTP: FO

Pakistan’s central bank reserves decrease $66mn, now stand at $8.15bn

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan dollar bonds jump ahead of key IMF meeting

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says a ceasefire would only benefit Russia

Read more stories