Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

Terence J Sigamony Published January 11, 2024 Updated January 11, 2024 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stressed the prosecution of intelligence agencies’ personnel to resolve the issue of enforced disappearances.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who heard a case regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, on Wednesday, said the enforced disappearance takes place because the State institutions do not believe in the rule of law and emphasized prosecution of intelligence agencies’ officials allegedly involved in it.

Justice Kayani heard a petition filed by lawyer Imaan Mazari seeking the recovery of missing Baloch students.

Missing persons: 52 out of 744 production orders implemented, SC told

During the hearing, the bench remarked whether it is difficult for the police if it writes a supplementary statement in the FIR and makes the intelligence officers, accused?

Justice Kayani added that the time will come when intelligence officers will be prosecuted. He said that the prime minister and secretaries of interior and defense must give an affidavit that enforced disappearance will not happen in the future.

He added that the police force is the front face of the state, not the other institutions. He further said that the trials of terrorists are held in anti-terrorism courts and questioned whether it is forbidden to hold the trial of Baloch extremists in the same courts.

