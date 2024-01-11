No seat adjustment with PML-N in NA-242 constituency: MQM-P

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has once again denied reports that it has reached an agreement with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on a seat adjustment in a Karachi constituency.

The party’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Wednesday that there was no truth in reports that the MQM-P had agreed to a seat adjustment in NA-242. “All such news are baseless,” he said categorically. Siddiqui further said that Mustafa Kamal was the MQM-P’s candidate from the constituency.

Earlier, there were reports that both parties had agreed on a seat adjustment in many national and provincial assembly constituencies, including three constituencies in Karachi.