No seat adjustment with PML-N in NA-242 constituency: MQM-P

INP Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has once again denied reports that it has reached an agreement with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on a seat adjustment in a Karachi constituency.

The party’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Wednesday that there was no truth in reports that the MQM-P had agreed to a seat adjustment in NA-242. “All such news are baseless,” he said categorically. Siddiqui further said that Mustafa Kamal was the MQM-P’s candidate from the constituency.

Earlier, there were reports that both parties had agreed on a seat adjustment in many national and provincial assembly constituencies, including three constituencies in Karachi.

MQMP constituencies constituency Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

