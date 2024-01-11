China’s poverty reduction experience instructive for Pakistan: PCJCCI

LAHORE: China’s poverty reduction experience in rural areas is instructive for Pakistan, stated by Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) during a think tank session held Wednesday at PCJCCI Secretariat. He appreciated China’s amazing work on poverty reduction and setting precedent for the rest of the world.

President PCJCCI added China is very advanced and it’s reaching the next phase of digitalization whereas in Pakistan we are still struggling to help people open their basic accounts. However, now Pakistan is actually progressing. There are different banks and micro finance banks working since 2005.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI shared that financial literacy plays an important role in poverty reduction so we should initiate visits for younger generation in Pakistan just like Chinese, to go to rural areas and conduct some training for men and women so that they know what financial literacy is, what financial products they have and how they can have access to finances.

He added that Finance is basically the blood that runs in economy, if someone needs to open a small scale business, you need finances; if someone wants to have education to improve, to ensure the upward mobility and the social status, they need finances to support their education.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI added that these days, rural tourism is drawing more and more attention. We eat food every day, but people don’t understand how food comes to their plate or how food comes in their package, especially children.

It’s very important for children to visit a place where they can learn how the seeds are sown, see them in the ground using your own hands and then the plants grow, and then you can dig the carrots fresh out of the land. It’s a really important learning experience for the young generation to have.

