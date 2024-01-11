AIRLINK 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.67%)
BOP 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.58%)
FCCL 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.4%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.3%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 114.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 119.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 6.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
MLCF 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.73%)
OGDC 123.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.77%)
PAEL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.81%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PPL 126.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
PRL 29.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 56.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.48%)
SNGP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
SSGC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 82.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.5%)
UNITY 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,573 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 23,681 Increased By 19.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 63,980 Increased By 59.9 (0.09%)
KSE30 21,363 Increased By 21.9 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-11

China’s poverty reduction experience instructive for Pakistan: PCJCCI

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

LAHORE: China’s poverty reduction experience in rural areas is instructive for Pakistan, stated by Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) during a think tank session held Wednesday at PCJCCI Secretariat. He appreciated China’s amazing work on poverty reduction and setting precedent for the rest of the world.

President PCJCCI added China is very advanced and it’s reaching the next phase of digitalization whereas in Pakistan we are still struggling to help people open their basic accounts. However, now Pakistan is actually progressing. There are different banks and micro finance banks working since 2005.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI shared that financial literacy plays an important role in poverty reduction so we should initiate visits for younger generation in Pakistan just like Chinese, to go to rural areas and conduct some training for men and women so that they know what financial literacy is, what financial products they have and how they can have access to finances.

He added that Finance is basically the blood that runs in economy, if someone needs to open a small scale business, you need finances; if someone wants to have education to improve, to ensure the upward mobility and the social status, they need finances to support their education.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI added that these days, rural tourism is drawing more and more attention. We eat food every day, but people don’t understand how food comes to their plate or how food comes in their package, especially children.

It’s very important for children to visit a place where they can learn how the seeds are sown, see them in the ground using your own hands and then the plants grow, and then you can dig the carrots fresh out of the land. It’s a really important learning experience for the young generation to have.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China PCJCCI Moazzam Ghurki Hamza Khalid

Comments

1000 characters

China’s poverty reduction experience instructive for Pakistan: PCJCCI

FBR issues ‘final’ notices to non-filers

Dec workers’ remittances post 5.4pc growth MoM

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

PM for provision of health services to everyone

Enforced disappearances: Reorganisation of cabinet panel approved

General elections: ECP to publish revised list today

Bilawal shares party’s ‘economic plan’ with business leaders

Missing persons’ case: IHC underscores need for prosecuting intelligence personnel

2023: FTO provides Rs17.74bn relief to taxpayers

Rejection of IK’s nomination papers upheld

Read more stories