AIRLINK 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
DFML 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.07%)
DGKC 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.18%)
FCCL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
FFBL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.39%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HBL 115.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 120.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.81%)
MLCF 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
OGDC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.62%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 126.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.16%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.88%)
PTC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 56.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.72%)
SNGP 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.45%)
SSGC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,594 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.17%)
BR30 23,691 Increased By 23.8 (0.1%)
KSE100 64,056 Decreased By -114.5 (-0.18%)
KSE30 21,394 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.29%)
UK’s FTSE 100 falls on losses in non-life insurers, Sainsbury’s

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 02:41pm

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday, led by the losses in non-life insurers and a drop in Sainsbury’s shares following its earnings update, while investors awaited comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3% as of 0815 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index was flat.

Non-life insurers fell 0.7%, but the main driver of losses were the shares of Sainsbury’s that dropped 3.2% to the bottom of FTSE 100.

Britain’s second biggest supermarket group kept its profit forecast for the full year, following a 7.4% increase in underlying sales in the key Christmas quarter.

Precious metal miners drag FTSE 100 lower

Limiting the declines, Greggs soared 9.4% as the British baker reported a better-than-expected 9.4% rise in like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter, diven by the demand for seasonal products.

Persimmon rose 2.6% even as the British housebuilder acknowledged that housing market conditions would remain challenging this year amid broader economic woes.

The broader homebuilders index climbed 0.8%. Meanwhile, BoE’s Bailey is due to speak at 1515 GMT, addressing questions from the House of Common’s Treasury Committee about the central bank’s half-yearly Financial Stability Report.

FTSE 100 index

