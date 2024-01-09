BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-09

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Privatisation has reportedly raised objections on Power Division’s summary on constitution of Negotiation Committee for negotiation of Government to Government (G2G) commercial agreements along with price discovery mechanisms, sources close to caretaker Minister for Privatisation told Business Recorder.

The agenda for the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCIGCT), along with the summary submitted by Power Division, was placed before the Chairman, CCIGCT/ caretaker Minister for Privatisation who held that the process, provided in the Inter-Governmental Com-mercial Transactions Act, 2022 has not been followed while submitting the summary to the Cabinet Committee. The summary lacks clarity of understanding of the applicable Act.

According to Privatisation Division, Section 3 of the Act provides that a G2G agreement shall, in the first place, be negotiated and executed prior to a commercial agreement under the G2G agreement.

Privatisation list: Cabinet approves withdrawal of PSM

The proposal is seeking approval of a negotiation committee to negotiate and finalise G2G Framework Agreement, as well as, Commercial Agreement which is not only against the spirit of the Act but is violative of Section 4 (2) (b) of the Act. Thus, the proposals of the summary are not in line with the statutory scheme provided in the Act.

Similarly, Para 7 (ii) seeking authorisation of fast track procurement of services of Transaction Advisers or consultants for finalisation of Commercial Agreement is also not in line with the Act as a G2G Agreement has to be executed in the first place and a commercial agreement, under the G2G agreement, can be negotiated and executed thereafter. Thus, proposal is also not in order.

Privation Division further stated that MoU, being a G2G agreement as per Section 2 (e) of the Act, has not been annexed with the summary to evaluate as to whether the same includes broad parameters and mechanism for execution of intended commercial transaction as required under Section 3 (2) of the Act and whether the said MoU was signed prior to the promulgation of this legislation to qualify for being a G2G agreement under this Act.

“The question of authorisation of fast track procurement of services of transaction advisers or consultants is premature since there is no G2G agreement in place yet,” the sources quoted Privatisation Division as saying.

PD further stated that Negotiation Committee can be constituted for a G2G agreement or a commercial agreement, as mentioned at Section 4(2) (b) of the Act.

Similarly, under the same provision the price discovery mechanism has to be approved by the Cabinet Committee while Power Division is seeking authorisation of Negotiation Committee for approval of price discovery mechanism and also by the Consultants/ Transaction Advisers. This needs to be clarified and brought in line with the provisions of the Act.

In view of the above, Privatisation Division has proposed that Cabinet Division returns the summary to Power Division to re-submit after complying with the provisions of the Act and taking into account its observations. Power Division may also be requested to seek views and comments of Law and Justice Division, on the summary, before its submission to CCIGCT.

The sources said Cabinet Division has asked Power Division to re-submit the summary after doing the needful in the light of Privatisation Division’s observation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Power Division G2G Ministry of Privatisation CCIGCT G2G agreement Privatisation sector

Comments

1000 characters

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories