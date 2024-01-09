BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-01-09

Kudos to the apex court

Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

The country’s apex court deserves a lot of accolades for injecting the required clarity into the election scene which had been unfortunately characterized by suspicion, misgiving, doubt and uncertainty, to say the least, by ending lifetime disqualification for lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution in a six-majority vote; it has overruled its 2018 judgment in the Samiullah Baloch case, when it had ruled that disqualification handed down under Article 62(1)(f) was supposed to be “permanent” in other words, it is an almost unanimous decision.

The court has rightly ruled that lifetime disqualification interpretation exceeds article’s scope and violates the fundamental right. Yes it does. How can you disqualify someone for life?

With the announcement of this verdict, both Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen, the heads of their respective parties, stand cleared to participate in the elections. That the country’s democracy is marked by deepening political uncertainty, if not turmoil, is a fact.

The court, through its verdict, has in fact taken a major step towards ensuring for each and every candidate in the election fray a level playing field. The apex court has done its job quite efficiently, judiciously and transparently. What about our politicians and their predilection for corrupt and other unlawful practices?

In my view, they will be required to act honestly, responsibly and prudently. The occasion also provides an opportunity to the architects of the 18th Constitutional Amendment to mull over the widely-held perception that the ‘wholesale’ revamp of the constitution a decade ago is a solution that has actually created more problems.

Abu Adnan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif Jahangir Tareen apex court General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Samiullah Baloch case

Comments

1000 characters

Kudos to the apex court

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories