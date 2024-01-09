BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-09

India’s fuel demand hits seven-month high

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

BENGALURU: India’s fuel consumption rose to a seven-month high in December to about 20.054 million metric tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Total consumption, a proxy for oil demand, in December rose by 6.2% from 18.89 million tons in November. It was up around 2.6% compared with the same period a year earlier.

“Due to the festive season, demand has been growing at a rapid rate in recent month. Demand will continue to increase but the growth could be slower, as 2023 has been a strong year,” said LSEG analyst Ehsan Ul Haq.

Sales of diesel, mainly used by trucks and commercially-run passenger vehicles, rose by 0.9% month-on-month to 7.60 million tons.

Sales of gasoline in December slipped 4.5% from the previous month to 2.99 million tons.

Sales of sports utility vehicles rose in December, while small car sales fell despite high discounts, data from Indian automakers showed last week.

“Car sales remain strong, which does bode well for demand but new cars are fuel efficient. Some car travel restrictions might remain in the winter but the situation is likely to start improving in February,” Ul Haq said.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, rose by 12.9% from November, while fuel oil use increased by 9.6% in December.

Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas, sales rose by 5.6% to 2.63 million tons, while naphtha sales jumped by 27.9% to about 1.33 million tons, the data showed.

PPAC India’s fuel

Comments

1000 characters

India’s fuel demand hits seven-month high

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories